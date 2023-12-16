New Orleans Bowl: Odds, Picks & Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Odds and Best Bets

The Gamecocks head into their first bowl game on provisional status, not supposed to be eligible as they complete the FBS transition, but winning eight of their 12 games during the year. They flirted with an upset at South Carolina, and sit at 8-3-1 ATS with the over connecting just five times in 12 outings. Louisiana is a disappointing 6-6 SU after a few years of far better results. They're 5-7 ATS with the over hitting at a 7-5 clip.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Odds

Spread: Jacksonville State -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 59.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Jacksonville State -138 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Louisiana +122 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The spread here has danced, opening at -1.5 in favor of the Gamecocks, spiking at -3.5, and is now starting to trend downward as the books seek even bets on both sides. By and large, it's sat at -3 for the longest stretches, so depending on your preference, you're going to want to get in now on the Gamecocks or look for the field goal plus on the Cajuns.

The moneyline is following the same trend. JSU has gone from -130 to -185, then down to its current position. If you're backing the Cajuns, they could have been had at as great as +154.

The total has been on a steady incline, opening at 56.0 and reaching as high as 60.0 before starting to trend back down.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Picks

When writing these columns, I do my best not to read other predictions or picks and think for myself, but that's a tad challenging during bowl season in our new landscape of transfers and opt-outs. And from the few outside looks I've digested, it seems everyone loves the Gamecocks here. And I get it, I personally find them to be the better team, and will likely be more motivated.

We have no clue what team will show up in these bowls, which makes betting a risky proposition. But I struggle with the matchup for the Gamecocks. They are incredibly one-dimensional, ranking fifth in rushing with 232.5 ypg and 4.9 ypc and 121st in passing with 165.6 ypg. QB Zion Webb has nine games with 12 or fewer completions. The Cajuns are allowing 161.0 ypg on the ground but only 3.9 ypc. You'd think they know what's coming. On the other side, Jacksonville ranks 110th against the pass. That may not seem targetable, with Louisiana coming in with the 72nd-ranked passing attack, but those numbers are skewed. Zeon Chriss topped 200 yards twice in seven starts. Since his injury, Chandler Fields has completed 73.2 percent of his attempts, averaging 262.7 ypg while throwing seven touchdowns.

The total is interesting. I usually side with unders in bowls, and this is a big number to reach. But I do think JSU will score on the ground, and I clearly love Louisiana's chance to match. But ultimately, I'm going against what seems to be the public sentiment. JSU wants to win and very well may, but give me the Cajuns to connect on some passes and keep it close.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Best Bet: Louisiana (+2.5) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Predictions

Jacksonville State is going to run successfully; that's a given. The question is Louisiana's resolve to stop it or match it, and I'm buying in and/or giving them the benefit of the doubt. At worst, they match points.

Jacksonville State 34-33.