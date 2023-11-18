North Carolina vs. Clemson: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: North Carolina vs. Clemson Best Bets

North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Odds for Week 12

Spread: North Carolina +7 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook); Clemson -6.5 (-115, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 58 (Over, -110 DraftKings Sportsbook); 58.5 (Under, -110, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: North Carolina +220 (BetMGM Sportsbook); Clemson -260 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

North Carolina carries a No. 20 ranking into Memorial Stadium to battle Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN.

The Tar Heels outlasted the rival Duke Blue Devils last Saturday in a classic at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. QB Drake Maye ran in a touchdown in double overtime, hitting John Copenhaver on the two-point conversion to go up eight. The Blue Devils scored a touchdown but failed to convert on their try, so UNC escaped with the win. They kept their ranking and made off with the Victory Bell awarded to the winner of the rivalry on the gridiron.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have had a resurgence lately, as it appears Tyler from Spartanburg lit a fire under head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson. Ever since a radio caller drew the ire of the head coach, the team has rattled off a pair of wins against ranked Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in Death Valley. The Tigers have covered both of the outings, too, as the Over has cashed in each.

The 42 points scored by the Tigers was easily the most it has had in conference play. Clemson hadn't scored more than 31 points since dropping 48 on FAU back on Sept. 16, and the Tigers went for 66 in a win over Charleston Southern of the FCS on Sept. 9.

Clemson has won five straight meetings in this series while covering four of the past five meetings. The Under has hit in each of the past two, including last season's 39-10 win in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte and the ACC title game in Dec. 2015.

Maye has completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,145 yards, 21 TDs, and 6 INTs while running for 276 yards and 8 TD. RB Omarion Hampton has rolled up 1,236 yards and 13 TDs on the ground. At the same time, WR Devontez Walker, finally cleared by the NCAA after being deemed ineligible early on, has racked up a team-best 35 receptions, 600 yards and 6 TDs while averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

QB Cade Klubnik hasn't been as sharp, completing 63.3% of his passes for 2,261 yards, 18 TDs and 7 INTs, while RB Phil Mafah has registered a team-best 721 yards, 8 TDs and 5.7 yards per carry, with RB Will Shipley also chipping in with 592 yards and 4 TD.

The Tigers' defense has been tremendous. They rank sixth in the nation with 271.8 total yards and seventh with 162.5 passing yards per game. They're also tough in terms of run defense, allowing 109.3 yards per game to rank 20th.

The Clemson defense will be tested big-time by North Carolina, who ranks 3rd in the country with 520.6 total yards per game, with 321.9 passing yards per outing to rank 8th. It's also 8th in the nation with 39.9 PPG. The key matchup is UNC's offense vs. Clemson's defense.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Picks for Week 12

The Tigers have dominated the series, and while Clemson has four losses overall, it hasn't yet thrown in the towel. The Tigers proved against Notre Dame that it can still be a national power, and the defense has really come along nicely as the season has progressed.

Traditionally, North Carolina has just not fared well against Clemson, and the Tar Heels never seem to win a big game when they're expected to do so. However, UNC has enough offense to stay in the game, and if you can get a flat seven, or even better, a seven and a hook, you should jump on it.

While Clemson might be able to win, North Carolina catching a touchdown as the ranked team is a slap in the face, and Maye and the Tar Heels should use that as motivation.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Expert Pick: North Carolina +7 (-110 Caesars Sportsbook)

North Carolina vs. Clemson Predictions for Week 12

We'll have a fast track at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with temperatures unseasonably warm with plenty of sun. The weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s with very little wind to speak of. That actually favors the Tar Heels offense, who should excel in the vertical game.

North Carolina has scored 42 or more points in each of the past three games while going for 40 or more points in seven of 10 games overall. It has also scored 31 or more points in nine outings and 27 or more points in every contest this season.

Clemson scored 42 points against Georgia Tech, a team with a fairly similar defense as North Carolina. The Over has cashed in two in a row and three of the past four games. We haven't seen the total go high in three straight games for the Tigers this season. While the defense has been strong, Clemson has allowed 21 or more points in four consecutive outings. UNC should be able to get into the 30s against them, which should be a rather high-scoring affair. Go high, and parlay that with UNC catching the points for a solid same-game parlay.