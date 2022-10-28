Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction for Week 9

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

Both the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Syracuse Orange have had interesting seasons thus far. Syracuse's season being interestingly good and Notre Dame's being interestingly bad.

The Orange won their first six games of the season before taking a loss to the Clemson Tigers last week. The play of their quarterback Garrett Shrader has been a massive boost to this Syracuse offense. Shrader has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,601 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's also averaging 53 rushing yards per game and has picked up six more scores on the ground. Shrader should just change his name to 'Shredder' at this point.

After starting their season ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll, the Fighting Irish are now unranked for good reason, holding a record of just 4-3. Two of Notre Dame's losses have come in amazing fashion; losing to the Marshall Thundering Herd as 20.5-point favorites and losing to the Stanford Cardinal as 16.5-point favorites. Like the Thundering Herd and the Cardinal, Notre Dame will go against the Orange, another team name that doesn't end in 'S'. History dictates that the Irish (another team name that doesn't end in 'S') will take another L this week. Any reason to place a bet, right?

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Odds for Week 9

Spread: -2.5 Syracuse (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 48 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Notre Dame +115, Syracuse -135 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Syracuse is 6-1 this season, they are also 6-1 against the spread. The only game the Orange failed to cover was a 22-20 victory over Virginia on Sept. 23rd; Syracuse set as 9.5-point favorites in that contest. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is 3-4 against the spread. Just another example of their roller-coaster season. The Irish have been a question mark for many bettors, regardless of which side of the betslip they are wagering.

One thing these squads have in common is low-scoring games. In all 14 contests between both of these clubs, the under is 10-4.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Betting Picks This Week

Notre Dame's defense has been the one thing that has looked even half-decent this season for Marcus Freeman's gang. Last week, that defense allowed 21 points against a UNLV Rebels squad that was playing without their starting quarterback and starting running back. Also, that backup running back for UNLV, Courtney Reese, picked up 142 yards on 11 carries. The Irish are about to be steamrolled by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. Tucker is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and will be the lead carrier in the Carrier Dome this Saturday.

Notre Dame's bland offense has too much to prove against this formidable Orange defense. Now is a bad time for them to try and figure this thing out. There appears to be a trio forming in the Irish backfield, and quarterback Drew Pyne has been inconsistent. Don't be fooled by his 12-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio, most of Pyne's success came in a two-game stretch against the questionable passing defenses of BYU and UNC. This defense will be the best the Irish have faced since Ohio State in Week 1.

Notre Dame's offense is as flat and boring as an Indiana highway. The Fighting Irish only appear to be fighting themselves at this point. Syracuse should be able to cover the -2.5. The Orange juice is worth the squeeze.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Best Bet: Syracuse -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Prediction

The inconsistent vs. the consistent. The massive disappointment vs. the pleasant surprise. The fiasco vs. the force. You can now probably tell which team is which.

Things are hard enough for the quagmire that is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and this week they will travel into the Carrier Dome, never an easy experience for visiting teams. Syracuse is 5-0 at home this season, beating some solid opponents in the friendly confines of the dome, including Louisville, Purdue, and then-No. 15 NC State.

Besides Purdue's Aidan O'Connell (424 passing yards and 3 TD), no quarterback has thrown for more than 160 yards and one touchdown against Syracuse's impressive defense. This Orange defense frustrated Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney enough to make a QB change and bench D.J. Uiagalelei. What's in store for Notre Dame? Does Drew Pyne hit the pine?

The men with the golden domes will go down in the Carrier Dome. I'll say that Syracuse will win this one, 31-17.

