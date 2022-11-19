Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 12

Maryland is the next state set to have legal sports betting with the launch date set for Wednesday. Maryland residents can get ahead of the game with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code that gets new users $200 in free bets on registration.

"Bedlam", as defined, is a scene of uproar and confusion. That's the perfect name for this rivalry annually, but none more so than this edition. Oklahoma comes in at 5-5 SU, losing their last two, and a woeful 3-7 ATS, covering against only UTEP, Nebraska and Iowa State. The over sits at a 4-5-1 mark in their games. Oklahoma State has labored to the finish without their starting quarterback, winning their first five before going 2-3 of late for a 7-3 SU record, covering at a 6-4 clip. The total in their games has gone over six times, but not once in the last three, largely to their own offensive struggles.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Odds for Week 12

Spread: Oklahoma -7 (DraftKings SportsBook)

Total: 66.0 (DraftKings SportsBook)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -275 (FanDuel SportsBook); Oklahoma State +240 (DraftKings SportsBook)

DraftKings is the only book that has the spread at -7 as of Thursday evening, with all other sites showing -7.5. The line opened at -7, briefly fell to -5 before coming back to it's current resting spot, which has been largely consistent overall. The moneyline has curiously not followed, opening at -240/+200, but now sees some distance despite the spread consistency. That likely speaks to the unpredictable nature of this rivalry, but also the unknown health of Cowboys' QB Spencer Sanders. The total is creeping up, so if you're feeling the over, there's no time like the present to lock it in, or consider some alt lines.

Maryland and Ohio are the next states to launch sports betting and residents in those states can take advantage of the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for a pre-live offer.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Picks This Week

There's so much volatility here. OSU has scored only 36 total points in their last three games due to Sanders' absence. He says he's healthy and will play, and went 9-for-13 for 84 yards and a TD last week in relief, but didn't run much, suggesting he's not 100 percent. He was playing at an elite level before missing time, but it seems unlikely he can regain that. Oklahoma has also dealt with QB injuries to Dillon Gabriel, but they've been up and down even with him in the lineup. I don't see how we can trust either side for a straight-up win. OSU's defense has been a disappointment, but without Sanders, they can't score enough to make a confident play on the total. If he's in, this could shoot out and be what we've come to expect from this rivalry. Can I be any less confident in a pick? With so much ambiguity, and a game with more than a touchdown spread at most books, that hook is the play for me presently, but I'd be monitoring news throughout the rest of the week.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Best Bet: Oklahoma State +7.5 at FanDuel SportsBook

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

This section can be more fun and engaging than really trying to pick a winner as I just tried above. As such, I'm rolling with Sanders being his September self, and him and Gabriel getting into a points-matching contest. It's a final possession type of game, the Cowboys cover as a result, and the game shoots out with both teams putting up 40+ for our entertainment.

RotoWire has everything from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks to keep you in the know all season. We also have an extensive collection of college football futures and Heisman odds.