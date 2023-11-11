Oregon vs. USC: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon vs. USC Best Bets

The Ducks and Trojans will clash in Eugene on Saturday night in what should be one of the most exciting games of the evening, featuring two high-powered offenses. The Ducks will try to add to their CFP resume, while the Trojans will attempt to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive, although they'll need help from other teams to get there.

Oregon vs. USC Betting Odds for Week 11

Spread: Oregon -15.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 74.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -700 (BetMGM Sportsbook), USC +580 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The projected total for this game has jumped around considerably and continues to trend up. I would not be surprised to see a 1-2 point increase by tomorrow evening.

Oregon vs. USC Betting Picks for Week 11

USC would be in the CFP conversation were it not for its atrocious defense, which has allowed an average of 34.5 points, often against mediocre competition. Although the team finally fired DC Alex Grinch, a superficial coaching change won't change the narrative much. Meanwhile, Oregon's defense has an excellent passing attack led by Heisman hopeful Bo Nox, coupled with Dillon Johnson, one of the most prolific backs in the conference. They average a whopping 42.5 points per game nd have held opponents to 16 points per game. USC's defense is likely the most explosive offense the Ducks will face, so their defense will definitely be tested. When the point spread settled at just above two touchdowns, the matter was settled for me. I was leaning toward taking the over here, but I think giving USC more than two touchdowns is a bit too much. The Trojans are a great second-half team and will erase some of Oregon's lead. I'm going to double-dip and give you two options to bet.

Oregon vs. USC Expert Pick: USC +15.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook) And Over 74.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. USC Predictions for Week 11

The Trojans will be able to pressure Bo Nix somewhat, but is the Ducks unleash Dillon Johnson to the same degree as last week, it could be a long night in Eugene. Once the run game gets going, Nix should be able to whirl out the targets to a talented corps of receivers. I see Nix being responsible for three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground, with Caleb Williams hitting something similar. I think a final score of 42-35 in Oregon's favor is a prudent guess.