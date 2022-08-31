Penn State at Purdue Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Penn State @ Purdue Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 1

Penn State enters the season looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 7-6 season in 2021. The Nittany Lions return sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who amassed 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. Typically, opening the season with Purdue is a nice way to get your feet wet before diving into the thick of Big Ten competition; however, the Boilermakers are hoping to make waves in the west this season.

For Pennsylvania residents new to sports betting, RotoWire has the latest info and FAQ on PA Sports Betting.

Penn State @ Purdue Odds for Week 1

Spread: Penn State -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 52.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Penn State -164; Purdue +136 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

At face value, this line is lower than some might expect. But, after finishing the season at 9-4 with a bowl win over Tennessee, the Boilermakers are riding high hopes along with a sixth-year senior quarterback of their own in Aidan O'Connell entering the year.

New users can take advantage of the Fanduel promo code that nets $150 on a $5 bet, win or lose.

Penn State @ Purdue Betting Picks This Week

While Purdue is extremely hopeful coming into the year and Penn State still has some question marks looming around their offensive line and linebacker depth, the Nittany Lions likely have too much talent for the Boilermakers to handle. It may be close to starting but in the end, Penn State likely pulls away and takes the steam out of the locomotive.

Penn State vs. Purdue Best Bet: Penn State -3.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Penn State @ Purdue Prediction

The sportsbooks are giving Purdue their due respect following a good year with many key contributors returning. The Penn State defense however will pose a tough matchup for the Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions who finished third in the Big Ten in points allowed per game last season (finishing less than a point off the top spot) are returning the majority of their defense including both top corners, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, and anchor defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. The Penn State offense will also feature high-level talent at the skill positions on offense, the big questions being quarterback health and offensive line play. These questions for Penn State, along with an unusually solid Purdue squad, are likely why this point spread is so low. The Nittany Lions simply possess much more talent which will likely be too much for the Boilermakers to handle for 60 minutes. While not listed as my best bet, under 52.5 may also be a solid play as ESPN preseason predictions have Penn State at sixth in the nation in defensive SP+ with Purdue also fairing well in the same category.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.