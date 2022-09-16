This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Bets: Purdue vs. Syracuse Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction for Week 3

After dropping their Week 1 contest against then-No. 22 Penn State, 35-31, the Purdue Boilermakers dismantled their FCS opponent Indiana State in Week 2, 56-0. Boilermakers' quarterback Aidan O'Connell continues to showcase his ability as one of the best passers in College Football averaging 283.5 passing yards per game and producing a 5:0 touchdown to interception ratio on the young season. Wide receiver Charlie Jones has filled the shoes of former top target David Bell (now with the Cleveland Browns), catching 21 passes for 286 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the first two games. The Syracuse Orange have started their season 2-0, collecting their first ACC Conference win of the season with an upset over Louisville in Week 1 and picking up the win, as expected, against UConn in Week 2.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Odds for Week 3

Spread: -1.5 Syracuse (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 58.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Purdue +100; Syracuse -120 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

This game opened with Purdue as a 2-point favorite but the line has fluctuated back and forth over the last few days. This game is essentially a pick'em at this point. Syracuse has gone 2-0 against the spread in the early part of the season, and Purdue is 1-1 against the spread, losing to Penn State by four as 3.5-point underdogs. The total of 58.5 has remained steady as both of these teams have exhibited quality offenses thus far. Syracuse appears to be the betting favorite, with the public backing the Orange with roughly 65% of bets on the moneyline. This could be a good time to fade the public and take the Boilermakers on the road.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Betting Picks This Week

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has been destroying defenses in the first two weeks. Shrader threw for 237 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 95 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 upset over Louisville, then lit up UConn for 287 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. Shrader is completing 79.2% of his passes and is averaging 10.9 yards per attempt. This production appears unsustainable for a quarterback that averaged just 120.4 passing yards per game in 2021. In a close game such as this, I feel more comfortable backing the better quarterback, and that is Purdue's Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell has a track record of success and a really strong rapport with wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Syracuse is a surprising 2-0, but they can only defeat expectations for so long. What goes up, must come down. With a narrow loss to Penn State in Week 1, the +100 moneyline for Purdue looks like too good of a value to ignore.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Best Bet: Purdue +100 ML at DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue vs. Syracuse Prediction

Purdue's rushing defense has been strong in the first two weeks. The Boilermakers held Penn State to just 98 rushing yards in Week 1 and Indiana State to only 51 rushing yards in Week 2. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader can escape the pocket and scoot, and running back Sean Tucker is capable of carrying the offense. If Purdue's defensive front can halt the Syracuse running game, the Orange have to place their offense in the care of their suddenly flawless passing attack. Syracuse has been unsustainably unblemished through the air; mistakes are bound to be made. Shrader completed just 52.6% of his passes in 2021, and is completing an uncharacteristically high 79.2% in 2022.

Purdue's connection of quarterback Aidan O'Connell to wide receiver Charlie Jones will be peppered throughout this contest. I'd expect this combination to overwhelm Syracuse's defensive secondary. The Boilermakers were the "Spoliermakers" last season, and they'll spoil Syracuse's undefeated start in Week 3.

