Rate Bowl Picks, Predictions and Odds: Rutgers vs. Kansas State

Rate Bowl Picks: Rutgers vs. Kansas State

The Rate Bowl brings us a matchup that has only been seen once before. The Scarlett Knights and Wildcats met up in 2006 in the Texas Bowl, with Rutgers coming away victorious 37-10. Since then the landscape of college football has changed drastically, transfers, and opt-outs have thrown a wrench in what once would be a full-strength matchup.

Transfers, Opt-Outs and Injuries

Rutgers Transfers

DE Wesley Bailey (150 snaps)

WR Chris Long (338 Snaps)

LB Timmy Hinspeter (138 Snaps)

Rutgers Opt-Outs

Rutgers Injuries

Starting CB Eric Rogers, starting DE Aaron Lewis and starting S Desmond Igbinosun missed the season finale due to injury.

Kansas State Transfers

Kansas State Opt-Outs

Kansas State Injuries

S Colby McCalister (299 snaps) and LT Andrew Pastore (111 snaps) will be out for the bowl game.

Rutgers vs. Kansas State Betting Odds for the Rate Bowl

Spread: Rutgers +7 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Kansas State -6.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Rutgers +215 (ESPNBet); Kansas State -255 (ESPNBet)

Total: Over 50 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 50.5 (BetMGM)

Rutgers vs. Kansas State Betting Picks for the Rate Bowl

Based on performance this season Kansas State looks to have a slight edge over Rutgers. Kansas State ranks 18th in the nation in Expected Points Added (EPA). EPA is a measure of a team's success based on the scenario of each play, quantifying the outcome in comparison to the average outcome of every play of similar scenarios. The Kansas State offense ranks 18th in EPA/Rush and 19th in EPA/Dropback. While the defense ranks 26th in EPA/Rush and 33rd in EPA/Dropback. Rutgers ranks 59th in the nation in EPA overall. The Rutgers offense ranks 38th in the nation in EPA/Rush and 47th in EPA/Dropback. While their defense ranks 91st in EPA/Rush and 56th in EPA/Dropback.

Kansas State is led by quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson has accumulated 2,517 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 548 yards and six touchdowns rushing. DJ Giddens has led the way for the Kansas State rushing attack all year with 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns, however he opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Dylan Edwards, who has rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 6.3 yards per carry on the season, will fill in for Giddens. The Kansas State wide receiver group is led by Jayce Brown who has amassed 42 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns. The number two wideout for the Wildcats is Keagan Johnson, he will also miss this one. Johnson has reeled in 29 catches for 359 yards and a touchdown.

Rutgers is led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Kaliakmanis has thrown for 2,459 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Rutgers offense centers around running back Kyle Monangai, but he has opted out. Monangai's likely successor is Samuel Brown, who has 40 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns on the season. On the outside, the Rutgers passing attack is led by a duo of wide receivers in Dymere Miller and Ian Strong. Miller has put up 57 catches for 731 yards and four touchdown on the year. Meanwhile, Strong has hauled in 38 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

Rutgers vs. Kansas State Expert Pick: Under 50.5 (BetMGM)

Rutgers vs. Kansas State Predictions for the Rate Bowl

Opt-outs and transfers have really thrown a wrench into predicting this game. Both teams will line up without prospective NFL running backs that are the respective center pieces of their offenses. With several major players on the offensive line out for this game for Kansas State and the complete reliance that Rutgers has had on Monangai, I think points will be hard to come by overall. Take the under in this one as it will likely be hard for both teams to sustain offensive success with the loss of the focal point in their attack.