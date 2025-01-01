Rose Bowl Odds, Picks and Predictions: Ohio State vs. Oregon

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Rose Bowl Football Picks: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Get in on the college football action for 2024 with a BetMGM bonus code featuring a Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Oregon and Ohio State provided one of the most exciting games of the season in a 32-31 nail-biter where the top-seeded Ducks ultimately prevailed. The foes seemed almost destined to meet again, and although some questioned Ohio State's seeding, the fates intervened and set the two squads on a collision course. They'll commence the highly-anticipated rematch within the confines of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Betting Odds for Rose Bowl

Spread: Ohio State -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Oregon +2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Under 55.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ohio State -135 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Oregon +115 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The spread has remained fairly static, but the total has crept up, likely due to the previous total of 63 points back in October. I'm actually a bit surprised at the spread of this game, but momentum clearly favors Ohio State after their first-round win over Tennessee. The moneyline is a great bet for Oregon if you trust them as a straight-up winner.

Be sure to dig into the latest sportsbook promos available at the best online sportsbooks to get the most bang for your buck this college football bowl season. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code allows fans to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after placing a $1 bet!

Ohio State vs. Oregon Betting Picks for Rose Bowl

While we could dig into the minutiae of every stat and metric for this game, I'm relying on the eye test, which is sometimes a fickle and irresponsible way to wager - but so be it. If you watched Ohio State dismantle a challenging Tennessee squad last week, you saw a supremely confident squad that's 100% ready to avenge the October loss. Conversely, top-seeded Oregon barely made it past Penn State in the Big 10 Championship, and they had problems defending the pass AND the run. Top-to-bottom, Ohio State's offensive weapons rank higher than what Oregon offers, especially at wide receiver. Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith form one of the most potent receiving duos in the country, and you need two talented cornerbacks to have any success. Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi doesn't usually favor a zone defense on pass plays, which could prove to be a mistake against this duo. Playing man-to-man against Egbuka and Smith could be a recipe for disaster, so hopefully Lupoi learned a lesson during October's narrow win and will utilize more zone to prevent explosive plays. Oregon got extremely lucky at points during October's game, as key penalties, a fumble, and missed opportunities on third down thwarted Ohio State's ability to prevail. Despite some struggles, Ohio State actually recorded more first downs than Oregon and controlled time of possession. The Buckeyes should have won on paper, but that's why we play the games. I don't doubt the potency of either offense, but I have questions about defense for Oregon. Again, I look back to the eye test - the Ducks looked a little lost on defense at times against Penn State, and if they carry the same frame of mind against the Buckeyes, it could be a long night for Oregon. I think the Over is a solid play, but the Buckeyes are a better bet.

Oregon vs. Ohio State Expert Pick: Ohio State -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football bowl season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $250 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins!

Ohio State vs. Oregon Predictions for Rose Bowl

One thing is for certain - both quarterbacks should finish with massive totals. Dillon Gabriel was a Heisman finalist who threw for 3.558 yards and an eye-popping 28 touchdowns. Gabriel gets a lot of the headlines, but Howard actually threw for one more touchdown than Gabriel, and their yardage total was comparable. They also scored an identical number of touchdowns on the ground, so their metrics are a lot closer than they appear at first glance. The same can be said at running back, where Jordan James played at an extremely high level this season, shredding opponents for 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has a reliable backup in Noah Whittington, but James gets the lion's share. Ohio State's offensive scheme is equally potent with a twist.. They rotate Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson at will, and both backs have the same kind of explosive capability that James carries. We've already discussed Ohio State's receivers, and I also feel they have the advantage there. I firmly believe it's Ohio State's turn to win here, but the game will come down to who will make the fewest mistakes. Both defenses will face stiff challenges from the opposing offenses, but it's Ohio State's game to lose.