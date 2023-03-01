Spring Practice Preview: Conference USA Storylines

This article is part of our Spring Practice Preview series.

In his first year with the Panthers, Mike McIntyre took them from being the worst team in the FBS to a run-of-the-mill bad team. Every journey begins with the first step. The primary quarterback and running back from last season are back. I don't think Grayson James has to sweat the QB gig, at least unless something percolates in the portal. However, the top two receivers in terms of yards from last year are

However, in the world of fantasy sports, they don't ask how good the teams are, they just ask what kind of stats you racked up. Opportunity can abound in Conference USA. Others may overlook the conference, but if you don't, you could reap the benefits. It's a weird time for the conference, but that means spring practice brings a ton of intrigue. Let's look into the "new" Conference USA and what to keep an eye on.

This is a time of change in college football, and no conference arguably exemplifies that as Conference USA. It's not the fun kind of change, though. It's more of a "Desperately trying to stay afloat" change. There are nine teams currently in Conference USA. A whopping four of them are new in 2023. Two of those teams are new to FBS football. Personally, I think it is almost impossible to argue for any other conference to be the worst at this level of collegiate football.

2023 Spring Practice Preview: Conference USA Preview and Storylines

Florida International

Fantasy Storyline: Wide Receiver

gone, so somebody will need to step up. Last year, Jalen Bracey had 39 catches, but only averaged 7.5 yards per reception. He has potential, but needs some bigger plays.

Jacksonville State

Fantasy Storyline: Everything

Jacksonville State is one of the two teams jumping up from the FCS to the FBS. After only one year in the Atlantic Sun, the Gamecocks are now in Conference USA. They bring a big name with them in head coach Rich Rodriguez. Yes, that Rich Rodriguez. Needless to say, that increases the intrigue around Jacksonville State. That being said, I think it is wise to temper expectations. James Madison's swift transition to FBS football should not lead you to expect something like that again, especially since that was an FCS program with a significant track record of success. In terms of a position, quarterback is a huge question. Nobody on the current roster at the position is an upperclassman, with one redshirt sophomore in the mix. However, that player, Polo Solomon is a JUCO transfer who is the younger brother of Anu Solomon, who played at Arizona for…Rich Rodriguez.

Liberty

Fantasy Storyline: Head Coach

The Flames are no longer independent, as they have joined a conference for 2023. Liberty rose under the coaching of Hugh Freeze. Freeze is now the head coach at Auburn. Say what you will about him (like, for example, he's a lunatic who once compared disgraced Baylor AD Ian McCaw to Jesus), but Freeze can coach. Liberty, though, was able to rebound. Jamey Caldwell left Coastal Carolina, a program he helped build at the FBS level in a better conference in the Sun Belt, for the cash the Flames offered him. The Chanticleers had some dynamic offenses, but how much of that was Caldwell, and how much of it was Grayson McCall? Without McCall last season the CCU offense kind of tanked. I think it is fair to say Caldwell and his offense will be in "prove it" mode in 2023.

Louisiana Tech

Fantasy Storyline: Running Back

In Sonny Cumbie's first season, the Bulldogs slumped to a 3-9 record. That being said, defense was the primary culprit. Louisiana Tech had arguably the worst defense in the FBS, but the offense wasn't bad. I am focused on the running back position for two reasons. One, who will be the number two back? Odds are in favor of Charvis Thornton who averaged 5.8 yards per carry on 80 attempts. Two, I think Marquis Crosby is the best running back in the conference. As a redshirt freshman, he rushed 183 times for 918 yards and nine touchdowns. In every game where he got at least 20 carries he rushed for over 100 yards. Crosby is a name to keep in mind when the fantasy season rolls around.

Middle Tennessee State

Fantasy Storyline: Wide Receiver

The Blue Raiders are the steadiest program in Conference USA. They've had the same head coach since 2005. Chase Cunningham is still the starting quarterback, and nobody is going to threaten him. Frank Peasant emerged as a legit running back in 2022. However, at receiver, Jaylin Lane is gone. He led MTSU in receptions with 69, receiving yards with 940, and receiving touchdowns with five. Now, Izaiah Gathings had 60 catches last year, so I would say there is a good chance he bumps up to being the top guy, but who else might step up? I'd look to DJ England-Chisolm and Elijah Metcalf, but also keep an eye on Georgia Tech transfer Kalani Norris.

New Mexico State

Fantasy Storyline: Running Back

New Mexico State is no longer an independent program. Now, the Aggies are traditionally one of the lowest lights in college football. Excitement for getting NMSU into your conference would have been non-existent previously. Then, Jerry Kill came out of retirement. He turned the Aggies into a bowl team, an incredible coaching job. Kill's health often leads to abrupt runs, but as long as he is around, these aren't the same old Aggies. Who is going to be the lead back for NMSU in 2023? Last year, Jamoni Jones had 111 carries, while Star Thomas had 108. However, Thomas rushed for 525 yards, while Jones had a mere 383. Will that mean more carries for Thomas? And will he get enough to actually make a splash for fantasy players? This is a true battle, I think.

Sam Houston State

Fantasy Storyline: Everything

I'm going to the same well with Sam Houston as I did with Jacksonville State, because they are also moving from the FCS to the FBS. The Bearkats have a history of FCS success. Since 2011 they've played in three FCS title games, including winning in 2020. K.C. Keeler is an FCS legend, but this is his first time coaching at the FBS level in any capacity. Heck, he even played his football at the FCS level. Sam Houston is coming off its worst season under Keeler, but maybe they were looking ahead to the big move? The Bearkats were defensively stout last year but poor offensively. Three different quarterbacks played, and Xavier Ward has transferred in from Washington State at that position. Expect a real battle under center this spring.

UTEP

Fantasy Storyline: Wide Receiver

This is pretty clear. UTEP has a two-headed running back combo returning, but its top receiver is no longer around. Tyrin Smith had 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. Nobody else had more than two receiving touchdowns on the squad. The Miners didn't bring in any notable transfers, leaving the duo of Reynaldo Flores and Kelly Akharaiyi to try and step up. Flores is intriguing because he was a running back who moved to receiver for the 2022 season. He had 49 catches for 534 yards, but only one receiving touchdown. Flores also had 38 carries for 276 yards and five scores. There is gadget potential for him, but can your lead receiver be a gadget guy?

Western Kentucky

Fantasy Storyline: Tight End

Zach Kittley left. Bailey Zappe left. The Hilltoppers didn't lose a step offensively. Austin Reed took over at quarterback and threw for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. The top-three receivers are all back. Running backs remain an afterthought. Only one tight end, River Helms, is on the roster. Tight ends aren't a big part of the WKU offense, but that position yielded 11 touchdowns between two players in 2022. If Helms is out there on the field, especially in the red zone, he could end up walking into 10 receiving touchdowns.