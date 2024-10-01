College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 6

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Watkins has averaged 4.7 yards per carry, and he's scored three touchdowns in five games, but his role has diminished in 2024 nonetheless. After carrying the ball 197 times last year, he has yet to top 13 touches in a game this season. Army's schedule has been easy, but the run defense has also been stellar. The Black Knights have allowed a mere 62.5 rushing yards per contest.

On the one hand, Harris has not been efficient. He's averaged 4.0 yards per carry en route to 349 yards and three touchdowns. On the other hand, he's getting carries. Twice in his last four games, he's gotten 25 totes of the proverbial rock. If he gets over 20 rushing attempts against Charlotte, he should be able to get his numbers. The 49ers have allowed 188.8 rushing yards per game and 33.2 points per contest

Welcome to October! Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. While most teams have had a bye by this point, there are some teams that will be halfway through their regular seasons after this week. We have a few intriguing games on the docket as viewers and fans, but what about from a fantasy perspective? Here are my players to start and sit for Week 6 of the college football campaign.

Welcome to October! Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. While most teams have had a bye by this point, there are some teams that will be halfway through their regular seasons after this week. We have a few intriguing games on the docket as viewers and fans, but what about from a fantasy perspective? Here are my players to start and sit for Week 6 of the college football campaign.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Rahjai Harris, RB, East Carolina at Charlotte

On the one hand, Harris has not been efficient. He's averaged 4.0 yards per carry en route to 349 yards and three touchdowns. On the other hand, he's getting carries. Twice in his last four games, he's gotten 25 totes of the proverbial rock. If he gets over 20 rushing attempts against Charlotte, he should be able to get his numbers. The 49ers have allowed 188.8 rushing yards per game and 33.2 points per contest

SIT

Anthony Watkins, RB, Tulsa vs. Army

Watkins has averaged 4.7 yards per carry, and he's scored three touchdowns in five games, but his role has diminished in 2024 nonetheless. After carrying the ball 197 times last year, he has yet to top 13 touches in a game this season. Army's schedule has been easy, but the run defense has also been stellar. The Black Knights have allowed a mere 62.5 rushing yards per contest.

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Kevin Concepcion, WR, NC State vs. Wake Forest

Yes, Concepcion did much of his damage against Western Carolina in the opener, where he had nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns. However, he's clearly the focal point of the passing game, as he has been targeted 48 times through five outings. The Demon Deacons are a team to get on track against, as they have really struggled defensively. Wake ranks either last or second-to-last in the conference in points allowed, rushing yards allowed, and passing yards allowed on a per-game basis. Yes, Concepcion is not likely to run the ball, but that fact helps paint the picture.

SIT

Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL) at Cal

Ahh, nothing says ACC football like a team from Miami, Florida, taking a trip to Berkeley, California. Restrepo is off to a fast start to the season, though he was held without a touchdown against Virginia Tech, his first time not finding the end zone in 2024. This trip to Cal is going to be his biggest challenge of the year yet, though. While Auburn and Florida State seem a little iffy offensively, the fact remains the Golden Bears have held opponents to 12.8 points per game, and opposing passing offenses have been limited to 182.3 yards per contest through the air.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Chez Mellusi, RB, Wisconsin vs. Purdue

There is some question now about who the lead back is for the Badgers. Mellusi and Tawee Walker seem to be splitting time pretty evenly. Fortunately, this is the kind of matchup where there should be plenty of rushing yards to go around. Purdue has already axed its offensive coordinator, but on top of that, it is also getting steamrolled on the ground. The Boilermakers have given up a whopping 242.0 rushing yards per game. Mellusi has had at least 60 yards in three of four Wisconsin games this year, and he's had at least 15 touches in those three games as well. If the back gets 15 touches in this one, that should suffice.

SIT

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State vs. Iowa

Henderson has 276 rushing yards and four touchdowns through four games, but he's gotten there by tearing through overmatched defenses like Western Michigan and Marshall. With Quinshon Judkins around, Henderson has yet to top 10 touches in a game. Having to rely on big plays against Iowa's defense is not ideal. The Hawkeyes remain number one in defensive SP+, and they have held the opposition to 62.0 rushing yards per game.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Fifta emerged as a redshirt freshman for an upstart Arizona team in 2023, playing a large role in getting Jedd Fisch the Washington job. He didn't follow his head coach out of town, though, and started this season tearing up New Mexico's woeful defense. Since then, though, Fifita has been unremarkable, with as many interceptions as touchdowns over his last three games. If you've been worried, this is my assertion: you need not worry this week. Texas Tech is one of five teams that has allowed over 300 passing yards per game and the only one in a Power Four conference. If you can't throw on the Red Raiders at home, well, who are you going to be able to throw on?

SIT

Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor at Iowa State

Cameron is coming off a game with seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns against BYU, a team with a good defense. That's a level of performance he has never approached before, though, so I'd be skeptical in a vacuum. I'm highly skeptical, given the matchups. Iowa State has not faced formidable offenses, but to paraphrase a Bill Connelly adage, making a below-average offense look like a terrible offense still tells you plenty. Holding opponents to 102.5 passing yards and 7.3 points per game is impressive against any schedule.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Jay Ducker, RB, Sam Houston State at UTEP

There are only two Conference USA games this week, so pickings are slim. And yet, I found an option for a player to start I jumped on immediately. Ducker was with Memphis last season but missed most of the year with injury. He was not fully ready to go when this season started. Over the last three weeks, though, Ducker has 49 carries for 255 yards and four touchdowns. The Miners, meanwhile, have allowed 225.5 rushing yards per contest.

SIT

Noah Smith, WR, Sam Houston State at UTEP

Last season, Smith was basically the sole bright spot for Sam Houston's offense as it made the transition from FCS football to FBS football. He had 79 catches for 783 yards and six touchdowns. This season, Smith has 58 yards rushing…and 73 yards receiving. The Bearkats found themselves with a quarterback in Hunter Watson, who is much better equipped to lead a run-heavy offense than one that worries about passing all that much, and the pivot has been working. Of course, that isn't good for Smith. UTEP has actually only allowed 189.8 passing yards per game. Sure, part of that is how easy the Miners are to run on, but on that front, Sam Houston State would probably be happy to attempt single-digit passes in this matchup.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Hayden Wolff, QB, Western Michigan at Ball State

With Kent State's horrendous defense on a bye, Ball State's horrendous defense becomes the one to target. Wolff's only good game this season was against Bethune-Cookman, but Ball State's defense may be on par with an FCS school's defense. The Cardinals have given up a robust 310.8 passing yards per game as well as 49.0 points per game, which is literally giving up, on average, seven touchdowns every time you take the field.

SIT

Keyon Mozee, RB, Miami (OH) at Toledo

The Redhawks are a Group of Five team that has a "We'll play anybody, anywhere" approach, and so they opened the year with Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. That was not easy on Mozee, but he did run for 114 yards and a touchdown last week against Massachusetts. Unfortunately, Mozee has to start conference play on the road against the likely top team in the MAC in Toledo. The Rockets have held opponents to 96.3 rushing yards per contest.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Maddux Madsen, QB, Boise State vs. Utah State

I wish I had any idea who might get carries behind Ashton Jeanty, but due to injuries and other factors nobody has secured the clear secondary role. Plus, Jeanty is mounting a Heisman campaign of a season, so he's not going to want to give up too many touches. Madsen doesn't add a ton on the ground, though he has run for 32 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks, and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in each of those games. Mostly I was enticed by the matchup. The Aggies have allowed 257.5 passing yards, 196.8 rushing yards, and 36.3 points per game.

SIT

Louis Brown, WR, San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Brown transferred in after having 481 yards and five touchdowns with Colorado State. He just had eight catches for 149 yards against Central Michigan, but it's his only game with over 100 yards. Also, his only touchdown came against Texas A&M…Commerce. It's a smidge tricky to get a read on Hawaii's defense, as the competition has been easy, and this is only its second game off the island. However, the Rainbow Warriors have held opponents to 180.0 passing yards and 17.0 points per game.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida vs. UCF

Only two SEC defenses have even approached "bad" in 2024. One is Mississippi State, which is off. The other is, well, Florida, but it is playing, as you can see, a Big 12 team. UCF has allowed over 30 points in each of its last two games, though, and has given up over 250 passing yards per contest, even with New Hampshire and Sam Houston on the slate. Badger, an Arizona State transfer, has not had a bad game yet. He's had at least three catches and over 40 yards in all four contests. Badger had over 700 yards in each of the last two seasons with the Sun Devils. He's a proven collegiate receiver.

SIT

Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Of course, the flip side of the lack of poor defenses in the SEC is a litany of high-level defenses. Jackson is having a great season, as he has 509 yards and nine touchdowns through five games. Allow me to drill in a bit, though. While Jackson has three touchdowns over the last two weeks against SEC competition, he's averaged 3.5 yards per carry in those games. Tennessee has held opponents to 50.8 rushing yards and 7.0 points per game. If Jackson contributes to fantasy lineups, it will be because he found the end zone, but I don't want to bet on that.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Fluff Bothwell, RB, South Alabama at Arkansas State

Last week, I lamented suggesting you bench Bothwell, expecting a dose of harsh reality for the true freshman in his visit to LSU's Death Valley. Indeed, he was held to 17 yards on 10 carries. Happily, in Week 6, I can be on the Fluff Bothwell train. Even factoring in a trip to Baton Rouge, Bothwell has averaged 8.0 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns. Arkansas State is not LSU. The Red Wolves have allowed 234.0 rushing yards per game. Fluff should have fun out there this time around.

SIT

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Louisiana-Monroe vs. James Madison

This time around, the true freshman back from the Sun Belt I need to recommend avoiding is Hardy. He's had two games with over 100 yards and a score already, but Texas did hold him to 30 yards on 10 carries. I'm not saying the Dukes are the Longhorns defensively, but the loss of Curt Cignetti as head coach has not diminished the defense too much, especially against the run. James Madison has only given up 114.5 rushing yards per contest, and it is the only team in the Sun Belt that hasn't given up at least 20 points per game thus far.