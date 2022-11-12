TCU at Texas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

#4 TCU at #18 Texas Best Bets

The Big 12 has been a crapshoot all season in which it seems like from top to bottom any team can beat each other on any given week. The one constant in the conference this season has been 9-0 TCU (6-0 in conference) who have risen all the way to controlling their own destiny up to #4 in the CFP rankings.

Despite the Horned Frogs' success in Sonny Dykes' first season at the helm in Ft. Worth, they're still a significant underdog on the road against #18 Texas (6-3) on Saturday night. The Longhorns picked up a 34-27 win at #19 Kansas State last weekend and come back home to their rabid fanbase on Saturday night for just the second time since October 1st.

TCU at Texas Odds for Week 11

Spread: Texas -7 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 65.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -275 (DraftKings Sportsbook); TCU +250 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Some pundits have suggested that undefeated TCU be on "upset alert" this week for their first loss of the season but they're a TD underdog meaning a Longhorns win isn't even an upset. It wouldn't have been a shocker to see Texas as a -3 or -4 point favorite here being at home, but that -7 line looks sky high. There should be a whole lot of money coming in on the TCU side with the undefeated, #4 team getting a TD - regardless of if they are on the road.

TCU @ Texas Betting Picks This Week

Texas Christian has been favored in 8 of its 9 games this season so the undefeated record didn't exactly come out of nowhere. The Horned Frogs have beaten #18 Oklahoma, #19 Kansas, #8 Oklahoma State, and #17 Kansas State so their four wins over ranked teams this season is second in the nation to only Tennessee (5).

Nobody would blame you for taking TCU plus the points this week. Even though both programs have had regime changes lately, the Horned Frogs have won 7 of the last 10 in the head-to-head series and just find a way to win each week this season. That's just more reason why TCU +7 is so strange and this line is screaming to go the other way.

TCU @ Texas Best Bet: Texas -7 at BetMGM Sportsbook

TCU at Texas Prediction

Texas definitely has upside, but they're also enigmatic like in losses to Oklahoma State (41-34), Texas Tech (37-34), and Alabama (20-19) Tough defeats - but at the same time also all by one score. The weird thing about Texas' loss to Oklahoma State is that Kansas State beat them 48-0 the next game - and then the Longhorns go in and topple KSU by a TD on the road last week.

QB Quinn Ewers had 197 yards and 2 TDs last week but the real star was Bijan Robinson who ran for 209 yards. Robinson has gone over 100+ yards in 7 straight games, and TCU is only middle of the pack in the Big 12 in rush defense (146.6 ypg).

The Texas defense will give up some pass yards (258.1), but Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan was just 12/23 last week while missing his favorite target Quentin Johnston who remains questionable with an ankle injury. The Longhorns in front of a raucous crowd should be able to pull away in this one.

