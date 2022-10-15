TCU vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

An anticipated high-scoring Top-15 showdown is set for Fort Worth, TX on Saturday. The Horned Frogs come in at 5-0 SU and 4-0-1 ATS, having gone over the total three times. Kansas and Oklahoma are their best wins, so we can debate the strength of their resume. Oklahoma State checks in at 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS, failing to cover against Central Michigan and Texas Tech. The total has gone over in four of the Cowboys games, and their most impressive win comes at Baylor, an 11-point victory as 2.5 underdogs, their only road game of the season thus far.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Odds for Week 7

Spread: TCU - 3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 68.5 (PointsBet)

Moneyline: TCU -175 (BetMGM); Oklahoma State +155 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

We've listed the best odds across all books above, but there's very little separating across books with regards to juice. Somewhat surprisingly, the total has remained pretty constant throughout the week. It's moved at most a point at some books, but is pretty consistently sitting at it's current number, though I could see it ticking up by kickoff as the viewer analysis side of this suggests a shootout. The spread is where we're seeing the most movement. Early on Sunday, it was as low as TCU -1 before settling in around -3 that evening. It's ticked up and is showing at -4 at many sites Thursday evening. If you're on the TCU side, I'd lock in ASAP, whereas waiting on Oklahoma State could yield more of a buffer.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Picks This Week

I want to be very clear, I agree with most and think this game absolutely shoots out. These teams are tied for third in scoring at 46.4 ppg, and are slightly above average defensively, allowing 23.8 and 24.7 ppg, with both being decent against the run and pretty bad against the pass. It sets up for a showdown between veteran quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Max Duggan, both of whom are playing at the highest levels of their careers. But I don't find it to be solid betting advice to suggest we're confident on 70+ points. That's just a lot of points. So that pushes us to spreads and/or money line. And that's where I'm backing the road Cowboys. If we buy into the narrative of the game going over, it's going to take both teams to do that, which tells me this will be close. I like Oklahoma State's body of work a bit more, and can see either a late game-winning drive, or a late drive for a back-door cover. I'd flirt with some moneyline action, but getting points feels like the right play. And absolutely make sure it's +4 or more, not +3.5 or less. FanDuel and DraftKings seem like the current hold outs at +3.5.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Best Bet: Oklahoma State +4 at PointsBet

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

While I expect everyone to key in on Alabama-Tennessee in this same viewing window, this game has the potential to be more explosive and competitive. The offensive numbers both sides are putting out are video game worthy, but because I don't personally think either have been tested by good to great teams yet, I won't put too much stock in statistics. Except perhaps one. Oklahoma State is allowing 3.34 yards per carry. TCU has four running backs averaging over 6.0 ypc. Which side gets the better of that matchup wins. I'm banking on the Cowboys front to play well here, get enough plays behind the line to force stops, and then I'll bank on Spencer Sanders' experience to navigate the hostile atmosphere. Without supreme confidence, give me the Pokes to not only cover, but emerge with a straight-up victory.

