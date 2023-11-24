Tulane vs. UTSA: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Tulane vs. UTSA Best Bets

The Friday after Thanksgiving is a fruitful day for college football by and large, and 2023 is no different. One of the day's gems is this battle between the Green Wave and the Roadrunners. Tulane represented the Group of Five in the New Year's bowls last year, and this season it has lost once to Ole Miss. However, if the Green Wave lose this one, there is a good chance they miss out on the AAC title game, much less a big bowl on New Year's Day. That got your attention, I bet.

Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Odds for Week 13

Spread: Tulane -3.0 (Caesars Sportsbook), UTSA +3.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 51.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), 52.0 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Tulane -176 (FanDuel Sportsbook), UTSA +150 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Tulane is at home, but that margin is not significant, though crucially, it was hit with that extra half-point on top of the field-goal margin, which definitely changes the paradigm when it comes to betting decisions.

Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Picks for Week 13

Indeed, the Green Wave have lost once this year, going down 37-20 at home against Mississippi. What is also notable is that the wins have not exactly been resounding. Before beating FAU comfortably, if unremarkably, 24-8, Tulane beat Rice, East Carolina, and Tulsa by a combined seven points. Two of Tulane's top-three receivers, Lawrence Keys (foot) and Jha'Quan Jackson (ankle) are questionable with issues south of the shin, and both missed last week's game with the Owls.

The Roadrunners, fresh from Conference USA, started their tenure as an AAC school on a down note, losing three of their four non-conference games. In conference, though, they have yet to lose a game, and their wins have been more definitive than what Tulane has largely done. Frank Harris has been around forever at UTSA, but he remains a top Group of Five quarterback, and head coach Jeff Traylor is being bandied about for the Texas A&M job for a reason. I will note that top back Kevorian Barnes has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but the sense is that he was held out against South Florida because he was not needed to get the win. He may be ready to go against the Green Wave. Having said that, Tulane ranks fifth in rushing yards allowed per carry and 54th in passing yards allowed per attempt, so this one likely comes down to the connection between Harris and Joseph Cephus.

UTSA actually ranks just ahead of Tulane in SP+. The Green Wave have played with fire for weeks. The fact I can take the Roadrunners and get an extra half-point to work with is all I need to pull the trigger there.

Tulane vs. UTSA Best Bet: UTSA +3.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Tulane vs. UTSA Predictions for Week 13

The Green Wave plus injury should neutralize Barnes and even Harris' legs. On the other hand, UTSA's passing game could do some damage. I mentioned Traylor, but I should also mention Willie Fritz, another coach destined for a bigger job should he want it. Sometimes, teams seem on the precipice of toppling over and finally losing. You play with fire, you get burned, etc. Then, well, they don't. The inevitable proves not so inevitable. I can definitely see the upset, though, and if the Roadrunners don't win, I imagine they can keep it close like their conference brethren have recently.