USC vs. Washington: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our 2020 Rankings series.

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for $150 on a $5 moneyline bet if your team wins, plus a daily profit boost!

The movement on the spread definitely indicates heavy public betting on the Huskies, as the line has dropped four points since it opened. Some big sharp bets may have also influenced the books in some way. The game total has remained sky-high throughout and has barely moved.

The unbeaten Washington Huskies will descend upon Los Angeles to meet the Trojans, who barely survived California and are still picking up the pieces after losses to Utah and Notre Dame. As you'll see, Vegas is still giving Caleb Williams and his crew a lot of credit, apparently giving little attention to the mess happening on the other side of the ball.

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

College Football Picks: USC vs. Washington Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

The unbeaten Washington Huskies will descend upon Los Angeles to meet the Trojans, who barely survived California and are still picking up the pieces after losses to Utah and Notre Dame. As you'll see, Vegas is still giving Caleb Williams and his crew a lot of credit, apparently giving little attention to the mess happening on the other side of the ball.

USC vs. Washington Betting Odds for Week 10

Spread: Washington -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook}, USC +2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook

Total: 76.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Washington -155 (DraftKings Sportsbook), USC +130 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The movement on the spread definitely indicates heavy public betting on the Huskies, as the line has dropped four points since it opened. Some big sharp bets may have also influenced the books in some way. The game total has remained sky-high throughout and has barely moved.

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for $150 on a $5 moneyline bet if your team wins, plus a daily profit boost!

USC vs. Washington Betting Picks for Week 10

You can sum up this game by mentioning one enormous mismatch. Heisman favorite Michael Penix helms one of the best passing offenses in the country, with a solid running back and three NFL-caliber wide receivers. The defense has had some hiccups recently, but Penix has been able to bail them out every time. Meanwhile, the USC defense is a mess. Lack of discipline and sloppy play have allowed some mediocre teams to get within striking distance of the Trojans. Utah and Notre Dame showed how easily the defense withers against superior competition, and the Huskies represent an even more imposing offensive threat. When USC's offense is dialed in, it can keep pace with anyone, but I expect the defense to let them down again.

USC vs Washington Expert Pick: Washington -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

USC vs Washington Predictions for Week 10

Although Washington's Jalen McMillan may miss the game, the Huskies still have Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk on board, and they'll give USC's cornerbacks a lot of trouble. One reason for the high projected total is the thought that Caleb Williams, running back MarShawn Lloyd and a bevy of talented wide receivers may be a lot for Washington to handle, and that could be a correct assumption. The Huskies allowed a hefty total to Stanford despite winning handily, and they surrendered a lot of points to Oregon, Arizona and Cal. I was moments away from adding the Over to this bet, but I think this is a statement game for the Huskies and their CFP aspirations. They will be prepared for Williams and whatever he tries to throw at them. Washington wins this one, 37-24.