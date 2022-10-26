This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Washington State vs. Utah Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

What could make Pac-12 After Dark even better? Doing it on a weekday. Thursday night can be a night for betting action too, and Wazzu is hosting the 14th-ranked Utah Utes in the confines of Pullman for a night game. Could things get weird? Maybe, but do you dare bet on weirdness, even this close to Halloween?

Washington State vs. Utah Odds for Week 9

Spread: Utah -7 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Utah -280, Washington State +225 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

In the days of Mike Leach, we would have never seen an over/under this low, but nothing last forever. Although, what stands out to me even more is a home dog getting a touchdown with that moneyline available. That's one to ponder on, to be sure.

Washington State vs. Utah Betting Picks This Week

Utah started the season in the Top 10 but lost its opener down in the Swamp in a game that made people think Anthony Richardson might win the Heisman for a second. They righted the ship, suffered a loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins, but then picked up a huge win over USC. It's maybe not what people expected, but the Utes have largely looked good. The Cougars under full-time head coach Jake Dickert got off to a good start, and nearly pulled off the upset against Oregon. However, they've lost two games in a row, and just had a dud of a defeat to Oregon State.

Utah is 10th in SP+, while Washington State is down at 47. Interestingly, the Utes are powered by offense, where they rank 10th, while the Cougars' strength is their 25th-ranked defense. The weakest unit, by SP+, is Wazzu's offense, which ranks 76th. I, and the numbers I trust the most, feel like this line and total are pretty spot on, which is frustrating. However, I look at a Wazzu defense at home that could keep Utah's strong offense in check, and also a Wazzu offense that has not impressed, and expect a low-scoring game.

Washington State vs. Utah Best Bet: Under 55.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington State vs. Utah Prediction

I am not sure the Cougars have it in them to pull off an upset at home. That 24-10 loss to Oregon State, even if it was on the road, deflates any optimism I might have for them. Cameron Ward crushed it at the FCS level, but at the FBS level he's been a little iffier, tossing 16 touchdowns against eight interception through seven games. Meanwhile, Utah seems like it may have found a weapon in tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had 16 catches for 234 yards against USC. The Utes probably win by a touchdown or so, as the line indicates, in a game in which I envision both teams finishing with point totals in the 20s.

