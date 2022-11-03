This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting: Washington vs. Oregon State Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

Late night on a Friday? It's time for some Pac-12 After Dark! The Huskies and Beavers are both 6-2, which is impressive, even if neither team is fighting for the conference title. That makes it easy to forget about Washington and Oregon State, but college football aficionados, especially those looking to have some action on a Friday, definitely won't overlook this one.

Washington vs. Oregon State Odds for Week 9

Spread: Washington -4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 54.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Washington -196, Oregon State +162 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Two teams with the same record and a spread that tracks on that front, given that the Huskies are at home. Oregon State has the best win of these two teams, but it was in the opener at Boise State. Things may look different now, and as often is the case in football, it starts with the quarterbacks.

Washington vs. Oregon State Betting Picks This Week

On the SP+ front, this is close to a tossup, as the Huskies rank 28th while the Beavers rank 35th, and they are being pulled down by ranking 122nd on special teams, which is the squishiest portion of the SP+ rankings. The Huskies brought in a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer, who has revamped the offense in town. That starts with transfer quarterback Michael Penix who, oh, just leads the FBS in passing yards.

I say this starts with the quarterback because we don't know which quarterback will be starting with Oregon State. Chance Nolan is the starter when healthy, but he's been dealing with a troubling, lingering concussion. His status for Friday is still up in the air. In his stead, Ben Gulbranson has appeared in four games, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 770 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. The fact this game is in Washington and the fact Oregon State has uncertainty at quarterback leads me to my top bet for the week…

Washington vs. Oregon State Best Bet: Washington -4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction

This is a hard prediction to make, because I don't deign to predict Nolan's health. So let me just look at when Washington has the ball. Penix has averaged 366.8 passing yards per game. He was clearly skilled, when healthy, at Indiana and I think DeBoer is legitimately an offensive genius. Oregon State is 37th in passing yards allowed per attempt, but is that good enough in this matchup? Zero teams have held Penix under 300 passing yards this season. If Nolan plays, I think Washington wins a close one. If Nolan unfortunately remains out, I think it's a comfortable win for the Huskies.

