ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Potential Game-Changing Players

First on the list of game-changers is Pakistan's ace pacer Haris Rauf . The right-arm fast-bowler has been in sensational form with the ball in hand in the recent past and is undoubtedly the best in the business when it comes to bowling in the final overs of the innings. Since making his debut, no pacer has had more wickets than Rauf in T20Is and therefore, having him in the side will going to help anyone in fantasy sports.

The eighth edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup is set to begin in less than 10 days' time where Australia will be defending their crown on their home soil.

The tournament will start on October 16 with a qualifying round whereas the main round will begin from October 22nd.

We are bringing you a list of five players who can prove to be game changers in the competition for their respective teams

First on the list of game-changers is Pakistan's ace pacer Haris Rauf. The right-arm fast-bowler has been in sensational form with the ball in hand in the recent past and is undoubtedly the best in the business when it comes to bowling in the final overs of the innings. Since making his debut, no pacer has had more wickets than Rauf in T20Is and therefore, having him in the side will going to help anyone in fantasy sports.

Second in the list features Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The 25-year-old has been one of the best in business in the T20Is, especially over the last two years and therefore, he currently ranks third in the ICC rankings for bowlers, behind only Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Not only that but he can also contribute some quick runs, just like he did in the final of the Asia Cup where the Islanders stunned Pakistan and lift the title.

Third in the list features England's top-order batter Alex Hales. The right-hander has recently returned to the national side after a gap of more than three years and looked in more than decent form during the T20I series against Pakistan where he scored 130 runs at a strike-rate of 141.30. What makes Hales a special player is his record in T20s in Australia where he has scored 1,926 runs at an average of 31.57 along with a whopping strike-rate of 150.70. Those numbers are extremely good for any player and if the 33-year-old produce anything similar to those numbers, England will be well within shouting distance of lifting the title.

Fourth in the list features South Africa's veteran left-handed batter David Miller. The 33-year-old is a renowned name in the world of white-ball cricket and has already scored nearly 9,000 runs in the 20-over format. Miller has been in sublime form with the bat in the T20Is in 2022 where he is averaging 56.60 along with an outstanding strike-rate of 186.18 in 10 innings which included a century and a half-century. Since the start of 2021, Miller has been averaging over 50 in T20Is with a strike-rate comfortably over 150 as well. Those are astonishing numbers and the Proteas will be hoping that their seasoned pro will continue performing in a similar manner in the mega-event.

Last in the list features India's Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander is the talk of the town in the subcontinent nation where he has been scoring tons of runs in T20 cricket on the domestic front. In T20Is, Yadav's impact is no different as he is currently second in the ICC rankings for batters in the shortest format behind only Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. Team India will be hoping that their star player will produce more than some cameos in the mega-event as well.