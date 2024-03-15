IPL 2024: Five Youngsters to Watch

Second in the list features batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma who will be representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The 23-year-old had a fabulous time with the bat in hand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 season where he was playing for the Punjab side and finished the competition as the second-highest run-getter with 485 runs to his name at an average of

We are bringing you a list of five such players who are still relatively unknown to the rest of the world but are expected to make a big difference for their respective franchises.

One of the core purposes of having a competition like the IPL is to give an opportunity to youngsters, especially the local ones, to shine at the highest level.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

First on the list features right-handed batter Riyan Parag. The 22-year-old will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals this season and is coming on the back of an impressive outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2023-24 edition of the local T20 tournament, Parag finished the competition as the highest run-getter with 510 runs while playing for Assam with the help of seven half-centuries in just 10 innings at an average of 85 along with a strike-rate of 182.79.

Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Second in the list features batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma who will be representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The 23-year-old had a fabulous time with the bat in hand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 season where he was playing for the Punjab side and finished the competition as the second-highest run-getter with 485 runs to his name at an average of 48.5 along with the strike-rate of 192.46, which included two centuries and three fifties in 10 innings. Sharma's strike-rate was the best in the competition amongst batters who scored 250 or more runs. Sunrisers will be hoping that Sharma will be able to replicate his performances in the upcoming mega-event as well.

Suyash Sharma (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Third on the list features leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. The 20-year-old will be representing the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the IPL 2024. Sharma was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 season while playing for Delhi with 18 scalps to his name in just seven matches. That's not it as he also finished the competition with the best economy-rate of 4.64 out of all the bowlers who at least bowled 20 overs. Those numbers are just too good to ignore and the Knight Riders will be hoping to see similar performances from Sharma in the next edition of the mega-event.

Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)

Fourth in the list features Prabhsimran Singh who will be once again playing for the Punjab Kings. The 23-year-old had a good outing with the bat in hand while playing for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 season where he scored 255 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.87 along with a strike-rate of 144.88 with two half-centuries. Singh's overall record in T20 cricket makes him an exciting prospect as he has already scored two centuries and 12 half-centuries in just 64 innings. While playing for Punjab Kings, Singh already has a century and a half-century to his name in 20 innings and the franchise will be hoping for an even improved show this year.

Shaik Rasheed (Chennai Super Kings)

Last on the list features Shaik Rasheed of the Chennai Super Kings. The 19-year-old had an impressive outing with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 trophy where he scored 240 runs in seven innings at an average of 48 along with a strike-rate of 145.45 which included a century and a half-century. The Super Kings will be hoping to see similar kind of performances from the young and upcoming star in the IPL 2024.