VCT Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our VALORANT series.

It's VCT Challengers playoffs in both North America and Europe and that means it's time to look at our players to fade and target from the remaining teams in each region.

Players to Target

Chronicle

Was there any doubt he would be back here? This is practically a free space. Target Chronicle. He is the best player in the world and there are quite literally no bad matches for him. Oh he's playing against Fnatic? Read the third sentence again, "target Chronicle." His numbers make video game numbers wish they were real. On Chamber, his most played agent, he is quite literally averaging a kill per round and has a 1.73 K/D with 175.16 ADR. Chronicle is absurd, and M3 Champions are pound-for-pound the best team in the world. Target Chronicle.

Cryocells

When XSET picked up Cryo on Dec. 31, 2021, not many expected Cryo to be utterly outplaying TenZ three months later, and yet here we are. Over the last three months he has a 1.34 rating and 271 ACS. On Jett and Chamber, he has been the best player in North America and is currently guiding XSET to unprecedented heights in the region. Alongside zekken this might just be one of the most exciting teams available in North Ameirca. Cryocells is worth a look in any format, especially against Luminosity in his first match of the week.

trent

trent wasn't playing on any professional teams until he joined The Guard, and within roughly three months he has pushed himself into the discussion of best players in North America. The Guard might also be the best team in the region, and with Cloud9 languishing in the lower bracket, The Guard are favorites for the Stage 1 title. trent is in fine form and is producing a 1.23 rating over 1086 rounds of Sova in the past three months. Add to that his 0.84 kills per round and it's impossible to look past trent.

Players to Fade

TiGG

While this might not be the most ambitious of fades, it's hard not to fade TiGG. He opens the weak against XSET and possibly the best duo in North America, Cryo and zekken. TiGG is a competent Sentinel player and brings plenty to LG as a player and has well-earned a top six spot in Stage 1. That said it's hard to see it not crumbling around him against XSET. Last time he took on XSET, it was a quick 2-0 defeat, and he went -2 in the series. TiGG isn't a bad player, but he's a comfortable fade.

Jamppi

Jamppi is a strange one. He may be the most talented raw player in the world. That is no sort of exaggeration, but yet he has a 0.95 rating in the last three months, mainly due to Team Liquid not playing often in that time frame. While there's a chance Jamppi returns to his immense form and puts up rating of 1.2 or even better, it's hard to call that likely. Team Liquid should win against FPX, but look for ScreaM and Nivera to top those boards, Jamppi is still finding his role on the team as they revamp for 2022.

SUYGETSU

FPX have done very well to get to the business end of Stage 1 of VCT EMEA 2022, and SUYGETSU has been a solid part of that. With all of that said, the Sentinel player has offered little fantasy value and is hovering right around a 1.00 rating over the last three months. With a lot of that coming against weaker competition it's hard to see him not struggling against the best teams in the world. SUYGETSU opens up the week against Team Liquid before a likely clash with Fnatic or M3 Champions, both of whom are likely the world No. 1 and 2, respectively. SUYGETSU is a minor fantasy asset for a variety of reasons, and just about every reason is in effect this week.

Stats courtesy of TheSpike.gg

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.