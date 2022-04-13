PGL Major Antwerp RMR Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

The PGL Antwerp Major cycle is fully underway and it's time for the RMR's. If you need a refresher on the new CS:GO Major cycle, check out this page from HLTV.org which does a fantastic job of showing the entire timeline. In the meantime here are some players to target, and fade, during the RMR swiss systems. Due to dates, this will focus on RMR A from Europe, as North America has nearly concluded at the time of writing, and RMR B will be featured next week!

Players to Target

s1mple

RMR A might be the most terrifying creation of CS:GO teams ever created, and it starts off with the best player in the world. This man has simply absurd numbers, and consistently tops the fantasy charts in every single event he plays. If you're not targeting s1mple, I don't know what to say. You pay a premium for him, and then he outperforms that premium, every single time. Quite literally the only concern for s1mple is the absurd level of talent in RMR A. He will be competing with: cadiaN, sh1ro, ZywOo, broky, syrsoN and more. Simply put this group is absurdly stacked.

ropz

Picking up ropz has worked out decently for FaZe Clan, who have now gone back-to-back on tournament wins. The superstar rifler has gelled seamlessly with his new team and is dominating the competition across the board. When this group was first announced many worried that FaZe could be an unfortunate victim of a brutally difficult group, now it's looking more like the other teams are trapped here with FaZe, not the other way around. ropz has a 1.17 rating over the last three months and his form has been nearly perfect. He will be among the top three fantasy riflers in all formats moving forward.

ZywOo

Many have forgotten just how good ZywOo is as Vitality have struggled lately in all competitions. Making that mistake could prove fatal for any fantasy lineup though as there is a reason that ZywOo has been rated as the best player in the world twice, and even when he has failed to earn the gold, he has come in second behind only the unstoppable s1mple. This sniper is in absurd form, with a 1.17 rating and 0.76 kills per round in the last three months, despite his team absolutely crumbling around him. Picking Vitality for a deep run in RMR A is probably ill-advised, but picking ZywOo as a top fantasy play is still a surefire bet.

Players to Fade

KRIMZ

Oh Fnatic, what have you done. This roster has been an absolute mess and it's been KRIMZ who has struggled the most. The veteran superstar has been one of the best players in the world for the majority of his career, but lately he has been awful. A 1.05 rating over the last three months is workable, certainly, but against top opposition that has been closer to a 0.8, and this RMR group is basically the top 10 teams in Europe all in one group. KRIMZ and Fnatic are immediate fades, though there is certainly a chance they sneak through in one of the bottom few 3-2 slots, though that would be little consolation for this deeply flawed squad.

hallzerk

hallzerk and Dignitas have been working on a long-term Scandinavian mix-team project, which has produced some solid results, such as qualifying for the RMR. That said this is likely the end of the line for the team filled with big names. hallzerk and co. are simply likely to be outclassed against this level of competition and open the tournament against Vitality, who are filled with superstars, and should have a pure firepower advantage. hallzerk may be the biggest victim of the team, as picking up an AWP against ZywOo, s1mple, sh1ro and syrsoN seems like a definite way to sink any fantasy value.

ice

Unique qualifying for the RMR is on of the coolest stories of the season, but every Cinderella story has it's ending, and it's not always pretty. ice and co. are taking on some of the best teams in the world, and it's hard to see anything other than a quick 0-3 exit to the tournament. Opening the tournament against Outsiders, who are led by the dominant Jame, should be a rough awakening to say the least. ice has a 1.06 rating and 0.71 kills per round in the last three months, but this step up in competition will almost assuredly send those numbers tumbling.

Stats courtesy of HLTV.org