CDL Major 3 Cheat Sheet

The third Call of Duty League major is here after a month of grueling qualifiers as the best teams in the CDL head to Toronto to try and claim the penultimate major of 2022. Here's a look at some players to target and fade in the third Call of Duty League Major

Players to Target

Dashy

Dashy and OpTic Texas have a new fourth in Prolute, and while this was originally meant to be a temporary thing, it's looking more and more permanent by the minute. With Prolute in fine form, and leading Dashy and co. to some of their best results ever, there's no doubt that OpTic is early favorites for the major. Dashy in particular has been absurd in the Major 3 qualifiers, with a 1.22 overall K/D including an incredible 1.42 in SnD. Those type of numbers show why Dashy is the MVP favorite, and is looking like one of the top fantasy players in the game. The only minor concern for OpTic Texas is a Round 1 clash with Florida Mutineers, who have proven to be their kryptonite more often than not.

Attach

At this point Attach is a lot more than just a surprisingly strong player, he is single-handedly making Minnesota Rokkr one of the top teams in the CDL. Over Major 3, Attach has a 1.26 KD built off of his absolute dominance in Hardpoint (1.21 KD.) Attach has taken over the CDL in the second half of the season and is inserting himself in the MVP conversation. Over the past two events nobody has been as good as Attach and at this point he is a clear player to target in all fantasy formats. Minnesota open Major 3 against an inconsistent LA Thieves side where they will be heavy favorites for a quick win.

Insight

Insight has finally bounced back and shown the level that earned him the MVP award in 2021. The Main AR has been in good form throughout the Major 3 qualifiers and leaves them with a 1.16 KD better than every Main AR other than Dashy. Insight has built this off a dominant 1.57 KD in SnD, as well as a strong 1.17 in Hardpoint. Toronto Ultra still have a lot of problems to solve, namely how to deal with their round one opponents, Atlanta FaZe. That said the team will be happy to at least start the tournament in the upper bracket and hopefully avoid a bottom-four finish. If Insight plays like he has throughout the tournament that should be more than doable for Toronto Ultra.

Players to Fade

Jimbo

There was a brief moment of hope for Jimbo, but that's gone, and reality has set in for both him, and Paris Legion. The entry SMG might be one of the most aggressive players in the CDL, but he isn't particularly good, at least for fantasy managers. With a 0.76 KD (bottom in the CDL) it's impossible to consider Jimbo any sort of fantasy option in any format. The SMG player simply doesn't offer enough to fantasy managers, especially with his 0.60 KD in SnD. Paris is likely the bottom team in the CDL and that doesn't look likely to change any time soon.

Asim

Asim is another SMG player that has fallen off a sheer cliff. During Major 2, Asim was one of the very best players in the CDL and even garnered some surprise MVP votes. From then on he has been objectively awful, struggling to get anything going and falling to a 0.87 KD, one of the very worst in the CDL. Asim and LA Guerrillas caught lightning in a bottle and secured a title, but at this point it's impossible to consider that anything but a fluke. This is a bottom-four team, and Asim is worth fading in any and all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.

Arcitys

Arcitys is the flex and in-game leader for Atlanta FaZe, normally that would make him a relatively safe fantasy option, but Major 3 just hasn't been kind to the brain of the reigning Champions. Arcitys has a 0.92 KD in the third major, including an abysmal 0.82 in Hardpoint. While he still has maps where he takes over it's hard to trust the veteran slayer over the course of an entire major. Arcitys and Atlanta FaZe will hope to bounce back and secure their first win of the season, but it seems like 2022 isn't FaZe's year, at least so far.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg