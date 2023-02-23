Call of Duty League Major 3 Week 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

Upsets have abounded early in Major 3, but the cream of the crop has largely shone through in the early days. Here's a look at some players to target and fade as teams look to establish themselves at the top of the table.

Players to Target

Pred

If there were any concerns about Pred playing down after failing to get his move to OpTic, those have been alleviated to say the least. The SMG has been in MVP form in Major 3 and leads the league with a 1.50 KD. In every metric Pred has been simply electric, and is a top fantasy target across the board. Even on a scuffling Surge side, Pred simply is on another level.

Owakening

Owakening has been one of the unsung stars of the CDL for years and now that he's left Florida it feels like he's finally gotten some of the recognition he deserves. With a 1.21 KD early in Stage 3, Owakening has been on fire, and is currently sitting on a 1.63 control KD, putting him right near the top of the league. The flex player is a top option in all formats, and against all opponents.

Nastie

Nastie is on the worst team in the league and still produces. The once mega prospect has been surrounded by disappointing teammates throughout his time in the CDL and has once more been stapled to the bottom of the standings in Major 3, despite a strong 1.18 individual KD. Nastie and London aren't likely to make any sort of deep run, but in individual matches, he has the potential to show up and take over.

Players to Fade

Brack

Brack was the star for Florida in Major 2, but has gone missing entirely for Major 3. With a 0.71 KD and a 0.55 in Control, Brack has been wildly disappointing early in the third major. Florida as a whole look awful and Brack in particular has done nothing to say he's going to transcend the awful form of his team. With the worst KD in the league, Brack finds himself firmly in the fade category.

Kenny

LA Thieves is great as a team, and have the best team-play in the Call of Duty League, but struggle individually. Well that's just not a new story in any way is it? Kenny has been awful individually and still did enough to lead his team to a 3-1 win over the Major 2 champions, Atlanta. Kenny sits with a 0.84 KD overall and has a below 1.00 KD in all formats, but he simply doesn't offer enough individually to move up these rankings.

Havok

Havok is another player falling prey to the awful form of Florida, joining Brack near the bottom of the league and sitting on a 0.77 overall KD. The SMG has the pace to be a top option in the CDL, but he has oft-struggled for consistency and once again seems to be falling prey to that. Havok and Florida have a lot to do to get back in consideration for the business end of Major 3.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg