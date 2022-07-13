Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

Online Call of Duty League competition is finally done! From here on out it's LAN LAN and more LAN with the Stage 4 Major next on the docket. Here's a look at some players to target and fade in the Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major.

Players to Target

Pred

Seattle is starting the Stage 4 Major in the lower bracket despite the absolute brilliance of Pred, who picked up the Stage 3 MVP award. Pred has a 1.20 KD in Stage 4, bolstered by a 1.23 in Hardpoint and a 1.25 in Control, though held back slightly by a truly awful 0.89 in Search and Destroy. The SMG has been arguably the best in the league throughout Stage 4, though his awful Search play has led Seattle to the predicament they find themselves in playing for their tournament lives immediately.

Cellium

Cellium is likely the MVP already, but his play in Stage 4 may have sealed the deal. Over the course of the stage, Cellium's line (Hardpoint/SnD/Control) was: 1.22/1.58/1.23. Those sort of numbers are mind-bending. His worst K/D is a 1.22 in Hardpoint, which to be clear, is the third best Hardpoint K/D in the Call of Duty League. That is simply ridiculous. This is the MVP and he plays on the most consistent team in the Call of Duty League - FaZe who are the Stage 4 Major favorites.

PaulEhx

NYSL need an absolute miracle to qualify for the playoffs at CoD Champs which is unsurprising given their three last-place finishes in the first three majors. If anyone is going to provide that miracle it's PaulEhx, who has a 1.13 K/D throughout Stage 4, as well as a fantastic 1.37 K/D in SnD. NYSL finished as the top seed in Stage 4, and looked great, but have put themselves in a situation where winning the major may not even be enough to secure qualification for CoD Champs. That chance at qualification should be all the motivation this side needs to be at their best, and PaulEhx's best has been absolutely elite in Stage 4.

Players to Fade

2ReaL

It's never fun to consistently put one player down here in the red, but once again here is 2ReaL. His stats have improved since the last edition of our Call of Duty Cheat Sheet, unfortunately his stats improving still leaves him 0.11 behind any other starter in the CDL in overall K/D. Barring the tournament of his life, Florida will be missing CoD Champs and 2ReaL will find himself back on the free agent market after Major 4. The one positive for 2ReaL has been his SnD where he sits with a poor 0.82 K/D, though by far his most improved game mode over the course of Stage 4.

Jimbo

Another struggling SMG on a struggling team, Jimbo. Jimbo finally has a K/D over 1.00 in a game mode with 1.03 in Control and quite honestly has looked like Paris' best player in Stage 4. Unfortunately being the best player on Paris Legion is sort of like topping the scoreboard while getting 100-point clubbed, is it really the prize you want? Jimbo has probably done enough to keep a spot in the league heading into the 2023 season, whether that is with Vegas Legion when they complete their move, or another team looking for a fast SMG like Florida or LA Guerillas.

Scump

Another team starting in the lower bracket with a struggling SMG... wait a minute that says Scump, and the standings show OpTic went 1-4 in Stage 4... let's take a look at that. OpTic got iLLeY back and won their first match with their captain in the lineup, albeit against Paris. After that they fell to NYSL and were reverse swept by Toronto Ultra, which amounted to an awful stage all-around. Scump is a legend thanks to his consistency, but in Stage 4 everything fell apart for him an OpTic. They ended in 10th place in the stage and will start in the lower bracket facing the loser of Minnesota and NYSL. This team is looking like a mess at the exact wrong time to be struggling.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg