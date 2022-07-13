IEM Cologne Top Six Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

It's time for the best of the best to clash in the top six at IEM Cologne... or at least the best six at the tournament in an event that has been filled with absurd results and upsets. Here's a look at some players to target and fade in a shocking IEM Cologne.

Players to Target

s1mple

Is there anything left to say about s1mple? Oh I have to fill this section out - well alright. s1mple has a 1.32 rating with 0.88 kills per round in the past three months. He just led Na'Vi, with a new roster, back to the top spot in the world rankings. Oh yeah, and Na'Vi haven't lost for seven matches in a row. This is the best player in the world, on the best team in the world, and he gets to start in the semifinals taking on the winner of the weaker quarterfinal, MOUZ or Astralis. Don't overthink it.

ropz

ropz has finally found his footing in FaZe Clan and is looking back to his best. While he has struggled recently in IEM Cologne ropz has been the main carry for FaZe Clan alongside Twistzz and led his team to a top placing in the group stage. ropz may have more competition for frags than he had on MOUZ, but he's on the best team he's ever played for and a roster that can compete with the best of the best. ropz and co. are seeded straight into the semifinals and despite falling out of the top spot in the world rankings should be incredibly competitive for yet another title.

blameF

blameF has quietly had a career year and it's only July. The fragger left Complexity and relinquished the in-game leading duties to focus on his individual impact on a map, so let's check in on how that's going. In the past three months blameF has a 1.29 rating, with 0.83 kills per rounds and 90.1 ADR. Those stats are second in the world to only s1mple, the aforementioned best player in the world. blameF might be on a scuffling Astralis team, but individually there is no better rifler in Counter-Strike right now.

Players to Fade

karrigan

A tale as old as time. A top team's in-game leader in the red and this time it's karrigan. FaZe Clan have fallen out of the top spot in the world rankings but still sit among the favorites for the IEM Cologne title. karrigan finds himself in the 'Players to Fade' section due to his inconsistent individual form as well as his lack of fragging against the top teams in the world. FaZe take on the winner of Movistar Riders and Liquid, a match that seems ripe for karrigan to struggle, especially with the superstar riflers both teams can offer.

nitr0

Speaking of Team Liquid, let's take a look at nitr0. nitr0 is the support and occasional in-game leader for this roster, and he's been... uninspiring since making his return to CS:GO. Over the past three months he offers a 0.91 rating and 0.56 kills per round while dying 0.67 times per round. Those type of numbers are enough to sink anyone's fantasy case, let alone a team as inconsistent as Team Liquid. The addition of YEKINDAR has helped Team Liquid return to an international contender but until they, and nitr0, prove they can actually take titles in Europe, it's hard to target the supports of this team.

dav1g

Team Liquid's first-round opponent, Movistar Riders, have their own struggling support: dav1g. Humorously dav1g almost has an identical stat-line to nitr0: 0.92 rating (0.91 nitr0), 0.56 kills per round, 0.67 deaths per round (both the same), as well as KAST's differing by just 0.1% at 69.6% and 69.7%. With so little separating these two players both on teams that are heavy underdogs, they both fall afoul of the same fantasy issues. Whoever wins between those two teams takes on FaZe Clan the reigning major champions in the semi-final, a brutally tough match for any team.

Stats courtesy of HLTV.org