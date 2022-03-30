EuroLeague Primer: Round 33 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Real Madrid at Panathinaikos OPAP Athens

Status Check: Alberto Abalde (RMB), Adam Hanga (RMB), Anthony Randolph (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB), Okaro White (PAO), Stefan Jovic (PAO), Lefteris Bochoridis (PAO)

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

DFS Darlings: Check back soon!

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check: Raymar Morgan (ASV), Marcos Knight (ASV), Paul Lacombe (ASV)

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

DFS Darlings: Check back soon!

AS Monaco at AX Armani Exchange Milan

Status Check: Konstantinos Mitoglou (AXM), Trey Kell (AXM)

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

DFS Darlings: Check back soon!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.