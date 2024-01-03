DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 18 - Wednesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

It's going to be an awesome day of games with many top-tier teams on the schedule and El Clasico closing out Round 18. There isn't much for injury news to monitor outside of Guerschon Yabusele's potential return for Real Madrid. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($11,500)

I cannot remember the last time Larkin or Mike James let us down. It's really becoming an easy plug and play with them. Efes is fully healthy now, though, and will face the slowest team in the league -- Valencia -- on Wednesday. If there ever was a day for Larkin's streak to end it would be this one, but the floor is just magnificent.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,200)

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($8,700)

Sloukas is coming off an illness but should be good to go Wednesday. He's been phenomenal lately and if he's 100 percent he should be good for at least 24.0 DraftKings points. Nunn is a little bit more risky but could have the higher ceiling if Sloukas is still showing any effects of the illness.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,600)

Miller-McIntyre is coming off a down night against Milan and doesn't have a much better matchup against Panathinaikos. The one thing he has going for him is that he doesn't need to light up the scoreboard to return value. A bunch of rebounds and assists works just fine.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($9,900)

I'm listing him out of respect for the ceiling he possesses, but he's been pretty mediocre lately. This is a huge rivalry game, so if he is playing well we could see the minutes tick back up, but he has to show the ability to score the ball.

Valuable Values

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,200)

The guard position is not that strong Wednesday with most teams now healthy and some poor matchups thrown in. As such, you can throw Belinelli in the mix for the shot rate percentage alone. He's playing at home, which is the spot you always want knockdown shooters in.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,500)

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,300)

These two are listed as guards but have been manning the small forward spot with Will Clyburn still out. The numbers aren't great, but if you've watched EuroLeague games long enough you know one of these guys is bound to break out, especially with Larkin due for a dud at some point. I'm surprised the block and steal numbers have been so low for these two, as they are generally active on the defensive end.

Alessandro Pajola, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($5,100)

Iffe Lundberg, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($6,100)

With Virtus down three key frontcourt pieces and a couple new players joining the mix, I think we could see them run more three-guard lineups Wednesday, and these two would benefit. It's worth noting that with Jaleen Smith gone, the minutes floor is a bit higher. Bayern has three talented guards and probably won't be opposed to running three-guard lineups themselves.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($10,400)

Ibaka is in a prime bounceback spot, and his ceiling is phenomenal as long as he's not picking up fouls.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,000)

With Virtus down three guys who get frontcourt minutes Shengelia is left without a competent backup in Round 18. I think the minutes could hit the mid-30s, and although he will need to hit some jumpers in this matchup I think he can get the 3x we need.

Daniel Oturu, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,600)

Ever since he stepped into the starting lineup his floor has been impeccable, as the guards do a good job of serving him up under the rim. The game will likely be slow but I'm not sure it affects him too much and Valencia's interior doesn't scare me.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($8,800)

It's always a minutes thing with Hezonja. He averaging over a fantasy point per minute, and with some other wings still out I think there is upside for 28-30 minutes. Yabusele could return from an extended absence but I'm not sure how much he will be able to give right away.

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($8,700)

Lessort is clearly one of the best centers in the league, but sometimes that doesn't translate to fantasy points. Luckily for Lessort this matchup is one teams have been absolutely feasting on. If he's able to avoid foul trouble he could light up Baskonia -- who he posted 23 points and 14 rebounds against inRound 5 -- for a second time this season.

Valuable Values

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($8,000)

You just never know what to expect from Musa. The floor is poor but he has 5x upside. I think his prospects depend on the pace of Wednesday's game. If Barcelona matches Real Madrid's pace, Musa could easily get 24.0 DraftKings points.

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich ($6,000)

The captain's minutes have increased each game and he's still priced very efficiently. The floor isn't safe but that's the case for many guys Wednesday.

Justin Anderson, Valencia Basket ($3,900)

He joined Valencia early last week and appeared in his first EuroLeague game -- one in which he played 20 minutes. If he sees the same I don't see how he doesn't pay off this price tag. The return of Semi Ojeyele does make things a little muddy, however .

Achille Polonara, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($4,000)

He could draw the start Wednesday and he's cheap. Polonara isn't the best in terms of fantasy points per minute, but not many guys in this range are.

