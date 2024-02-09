DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 26 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

This will be the last day with EuroLeague games until Feb. 29, and I want to start by saying how difficult this slate is. DraftKings made pricing extremely tight, which we can normally navigate by focusing on up-tempo games or teams down a player or two. Unfortunately that is not the case Friday, as the games will be slow and the team are relatively healthy. This is going to lower the winning scores like we saw a couple times last week and afford you an underperforming player or two in your lineups. The most important update will center on Milos Teodosic. I will discuss below how to approach things if the Red Star guard is ruled out. Have a good break, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($12,000)

To play James at this price or not? That's easily the biggest question on the slate and one nearly everyone will need to answer when setting lineups. To put it simply, for him to return 3x value at this price he needs to hit his average DraftKings points, and even then that's only 3x. I would take even 33.0 DraftKings points given the rest of the slate, but it will be tough to round out the roster if James is included. The matchup isn't too bad and Monaco was blown out by Virtus last time they saw them, so perhaps James will have some extra motivation.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($11,200)

He certainly put our Jerian Grant defense to rest last game going for a 50-burget in one of the most difficult matchups for PGS all season. He now heads to CRV which is one of the toughest places to play in all of Euroleague at the elevated 11.2k tag. I think I'd rather find the $800 for James but I understand going Evans if that's not attainable.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($8,900)

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($8,400)

Both Barcelona guards make sense here Friday with how tough pricing is. They both get a great matchup and I really think at least one hits the 27 FPT mark which is all we need. Satoransky is the safer option with the more guaranteed minutes whereas Laprovittola is the upside higher risk option.

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,700)

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,000)

Javonte Smart, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,700)

If Teodosic is ruled out, my rule will be one of the Red Star guards right here. Dos Santos will run the point to start out and has had some big games when thrust into high minutes usage lately. Nedovic is one of the league's best scorers but is scoring-dependent and could lose minutes if his shot isn't falling. Smart has been with the club for a month now and could see 20-25 min here if Teodosic misses and makes for a fun value play.

Valuable Values

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($7,700)

I wish I could explain the minutes thing with him. It really makes no sense giving your best player sub 20 minutes on the regular but ALBA is always frustrating . If you told me he sees under 20 here again I'd have no interest . On the flip side of that though if you told me he sees 24 even vs this tough defense he would be one of my most exposed players .

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($7,400)

Risky GPP play got benched a couple times last round for turnovers. If they game plan to James out of it Loyd could benefits and he's not afraid to get up 10+ shots if he sees a couple go down.

Luca Vildoza, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($5,200)

We know this PAO guard rotation has been frustrating all year even with Kostas Sloukas out but I think at 5.2k if you told me Vildoza plays 17-20 again I'd get on him here if Kendrick Nunn struggles at all the minutes upside is nice .

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin ($6,200)

Matt Thomas, ALBA Berlin ($6,900)

Matteo Spagnolo, ALBA Berlin ($6,600)

A lot of guys here but like I said ALBA is frustrating. However these guys are so cheap that I absolutely could see 1-2 hitting that 3 x number. Procida is a long do it all wing who is one of the best players in the league at causing steals. Thomas is a dead eye knock down shooter . Spagnolo is your floor general who's really started to blossom lately .

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas ($4,800)

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin ($4,700)

These players are on different teams but both below $5,000. They have been starting on occasion and if they do again here I think they're in play for the punt value.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,100)

First off I was wondering if I could just leave this part blank because WOW are the expensive guards overpriced and very sketchy plays today. One that caught my eye the most was Hayes-Davis at 9.1k he's looked a little rusty since his return but I'm willing to take the risk and hope he finally plays like his old self .

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($9,500)

Cheapest we've got him all season it feels like but unfortunately it's in a matchup I don't love too much as he faces an athletic frontcourt with Monaco. I still think the price is low enough to where he gets 30 with rebounds assist I need to see him slide back in that starting lineup though.

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona ($8,400)

I cannot get myself to play a nearly $10,000 Jan Vesely despite this being a great matchup for him so I'll just play Hernangomez off the bench and hope he gets within striking distance of Vesely .

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco ($8,800)

True wild card always, but he's coming off a couple down games and he's still flirting with 30 minutes each game if he gets us 27 here we're in great shape.

Nikola Kalinic, FC Barcelona ($8,300)

Great minutes and price has dipped a bit I don't mind him for last man in or cash type play.

Valuable Values

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin ($7,800)

One of the team's best players should return Friday. We don't have any word on what the minutes will be or if he slides back into the starting lineup. If he starts I think he's one of the best salary adjusted plays on the slate for GPPS. If he comes in off the bench I'll still have interest but I'll be very aware there's a floor of sub 15 FPTS.

Amine Noua, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,500)

Talk about an incredible in season signing for Fenerbahce as the former ASVEL player has fit into Dyshawn Pierre role like a glove and he refuses to succeed any minutes to the other frontcourt guys that have gotten healthy .

Bryant Dunston, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($6,000)

More of a floor play but the old wise Vet saw 27 min last round and I think they're starting to see Ante Zizic might be a complete liability. I think VIR comes out firing here and pushes their best players a little bit since the international break is coming so I think Dunston can back door 17-18 FPTS for us.

Edgaras Ulanovas, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,200)

Rolands Smits, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,900)

Brady Manek, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,100)

Zalgiris forward roulette is as alive as ever with how tough the pricing is. I think one of these guys gets 20+ here which is all we need but pinpointing which one it will be is tough. Just for some context all three of these guys are SF/PF whereas Laurynas Birutis and Kevarrius Hayes are the team's centers who rotate .

Sertac Sanli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,500)

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,100)

First things first I don't think you need a FBD Center by any means but the three they role out are Johnathan Motley, Papagiannis , Sanli (who also plays some PF). We saw Motley revert back to his fouling ways last game and with this matchup vs Lessort who draws a lot of fouls I think we could see it happen again. I think if we saw 20+ from either these guys 3x is very possible . This is also another revenge game for Papagiannis, who played for PAO last year he hit 3x value at this price tag last matchup.

