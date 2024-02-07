DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 26 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

This is the last Round before an extended break in the action, so let's head into it on a high note. There will be some very high-paced games Thursday, namely the Efes vs. Maccabi and Baskonia vs. ASVEL matchups. All four teams are top-8 in pace, so we will undoubtedly want some exposure to those contests. The most important news to monitor for Thursday is the availability of the injured Baskonia players. If both Tadas Sedekerskis and Matt Costello both remain out we can definitely slot one or even two Baskonia bigs into our lineups. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($11,400)

You're sacrificing a lot when you pay this kind of price tag for guards who are usually lower on the list, but if you're going to do it you may as well do it in an up-tempo game like the one Lee will play in Thursday. Lee's last opponent, Real Madrid is solid defensively, but they play at a pretty good pace and Lee nearly put up 40.0 DraftKings points against them. My only worry with Lee is the return of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. He is another player who can handle the ball and run different sets that takes usage away from Lee. However, with how well Lee has been shooting he's certainly worthy of consideration.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,700)

The coaching change seemed beneficial for Larkin, as he played 32 minutes last game, which is where he needs to be to reach his full potential. He gets a very enticing matchup in Round 26 against a defense-optional Maccabi squad. I think he could score enough to return value, but if the jumper isn't falling I believe he will have so many open teammates that he could deliver via the assists and other peripheral stats.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,900)

He's truly carried the load while Lorenzo Brown has played through a back injury and is going for his fourth straight game of more than 40.0 DraftKings points. It will certainly be easier said than done, as even the greats have a tough time contributing every Round in the EuroLeague. I think I will limit Baldwin to mini-stack lineups and hope for a high-scoring affair.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,100)

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,300)

It does frighten me a little paying the premium for these two, but there's simply no denying this matchup and elite game environment. Miller-McIntyre is your do-it-all Russell Westbrook type -- yes, the jumper is also the same some nights -- whereas Howard is Stephen Curry. It's hard to pinpoint which one goes for 30.0 DraftKings points, but I believe one of them likely will.

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($9,000)

He plays second and third fiddle sometimes when all of his team's scorers are healthy, but I love how he's always both around the ball and trying to impact the game. I haven't played him much this season, but at this price and in a great matchup he could return 3.5x value.

P.J. Dozier, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($9,300)

With Partizan at full strength not everyone can deliver every time out, but if I had to pick one for Thursday I will take Dozier. When his shot is falling, he seems to be the only player who can compete with teammate Kevin Punter in the usage department.

Valuable Values

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,100)

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,900)

When healthy, both these guys can run the offense well and stuff the stat sheet. At these prices it has been one or the other returning meaningful value, and this time around I lean toward Williams-Goss. Even though he works off the bench he can fill the small forward spot in some lineups, whereas Walkup is limited only to the point guard position.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($6,900)

Avramovic is coming off his best game since returning from an extended absence. He's such a key piece for Partizan, as he provides an instant spark whenever he enters the game and is one of the better perimeter defenders in the league. He will be volatile like the other Partizan players, but he can get you 28.0 DraftKings points or more whenever he laces them up.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich ($7,500)

Leandro Bolmaro, FC Bayern Munich ($7,300)

Partizan plays fast and has allowed some opposing guards to put up big games, so I don't hate taking shots on these two. I cannot suggest paying the price for Sylvain Francisco when I think these two can get within striking distance at a much cheaper rate.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($6,700)

Blatt has not been playing up to his standards lately, which is unfortunate because they need him to with Brown less than 100 percent. He comes off the bench and plays anywhere from 15-to-25 minutes, and he has had some quality performances when it comes to fantasy points per minute. He seems due to put up 20.0 DraftKings points, and this could be the spot.

Maodo Lo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($5,600)

Rodney McGruder, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,200)

These two fill different positions but are in the same backcourt. McGruder shot the lights out in Round 25, and his price has ballooned a bit. Lo started at point guard before Shabazz Napier rejoined the fray. Lo has always been volatile, but he appears to be getting his legs back after an extended absence, and I'm very intrigued by him at this price even though the floor isn't great.

Jordan Theodore, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($4,400)

Chris Chiozza may return this week, but he has been off for a while, and Theodore is the only other point guard on the roster outside of Chiozza and Miller-McIntyre. Theodore is capable of more minutes if Miller-McIntyre is struggling, plus he's extremely cheap.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($9,700)

Ibaka remains under $10,000 despite putting up at least 32.0 DraftKings points in consecutive appearances, which is what we like to see. I'll keep leaning him Thursday, as he will be in a fast-pace game and has upside in all of the rebounds, blocks and threes departments.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($11,100)

Moneke is max-priced, but he still lands here due to Baskonia's frontcourt situation. I'll only feel comfortable paying this rate if Sedekerskis and Costello remain out, but it is worth noting that Moneke logged heavy minutes and made 15 tallies in two categories in Round 25 despite revealing after the game that he was under the weather.

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,200)

DraftKings is going to keep putting Shields below the $10,00 mark, and he will keep enticing us. I absolutely still have interest here, but I will explain why I have some doubts. Nikola Mirotic is getting healthier, which is going to sap some usage from Shields. Napier seems to have the ball in his hands for entire possessions at times. Lastly, Shields has had some issues when opponents lock their best defender on him, which is what I think we could see Real Madrid do with Gabriel Deck.

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($9,100)

Clyburn's usage is back where it usually is, and he took over in the fourth quarter in Round 25 to seal the win for Efes. He's always volatile, but let's not forget he was priced at $10,000 earlier in the season, and 35.0 DraftKings points are always in play when he's out there.

Mike Scott, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,200)

Although Luwawu-Cabarrot is back I think the minutes still remain solid. Scott does take a usage hit, but head coach Pierric Poupet has been reluctant to play Joffrey Lauvergne and Youssoupha Fall together much, which leaves minutes open at both the small and power forward spots. Scott will need to be efficient, though.

Valuable Values

Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,900)

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,300)

Daniel Oturu remains out, which leaves these two guys to man the center spot. Pleiss is the safer option and should continue starting. Jones is extremely talented but sometimes finds himself in foul trouble and also isn't the floor-stretching presence Pleiss is. I want one or the other in most lineups, though, due to their matchup with Maccabi.

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,200)

Fall is set to return Thursday, so Olympiacos will once again have two true centers to deploy. I'm curious to see who starts, because if it's Fall, that price tag is extremely appealing. If it's Wright I think we see close to an even split in playing time, which makes them both just GPP darts with great upside.

Edwin Jackson, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($5,700)

Deshaun Thomas, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($5,400)

Although they will be affected by Luwawu-Cabarrot's return like everyone else, I could see one of these guys still getting there on shot-making alone. My preference would be Thomas, but both are risky with Luwawu-Cabarrot back.

Maik Kotsar, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,800)

He played great in Round 25 while handling the bulk of the minutes at the center spot. If he finds himself in a similar spot, I think we're getting a discount at this price as long as he avoids the fouls.

