Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 23

Shavon Shields Over 3.5 Rebounds (+105 bet365)

Shavon Shields Over 5.0 Rebounds (+230 bet365)

Milan is extremely depleted in the frontcourt, and with how versatile Shields is, I think we see him play some power forward in small-ball lineups. Regardless of his minutes at that spot, they will really need his help on the glass.

Cedi Osman Over 11.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Injuries are hitting Panathinaikos hard, and they are now down their top two options at the center spot and are left with Osman, Wenyen Gabriel and Juancho Hernangomez, as well as Konstantinos Mitoglou and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who are both working back from absences. Osman has stepped up lately, and I think his minutes will remain steady, so I will keep riding him up the ladder.

Guglielmo Caruso Over 2.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

It appears as if newly-added Freddie Gillespie and Caruso -- perhaps Luigi Suigo -- will be the only centers available for Milan in Round 23, and they will be needed, because Efes plays one of Vincent Poirier or Daniel Oturu at all times. Caruso has scored at least six points in three of the four games he got at least seven minutes in, and I expect him to play about as many Thursday.

Kamar Baldwin Over 13.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

We will want to monitor the availability of Trent Forrest as far as units go on this one, but in an uptempo matchup, I think even if Forrest plays we have a solid number on Baldwin. If Forrest sits out the usage and minutes will be huge for Baldwin.

