EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Updated on January 31, 2025 11:05AM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Jan. 31

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo Over 15.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

With Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd both out, Diallo has more security in terms of usage and minutes at multiple positions. This should be an uptempo matchup with Real Madrid, and I like Diallo's ability to contribute in both categories.

PJ Dozier Over 5.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Dozier averaged 15 minutes per night over his first two EuroLeague appearances with Efes, and if Shane Larkin's minutes are monitored in advance of the double-game week, Dozier could be even busier and could get more usage. Dozier has had some very productive appearances in a EuroLeague uniform, and this number seems too low for someone with his skill set and opportunity.

Andrejs Grazulis Over 5.5 Points (-128 FanDuel)

This is another number that feels really low with Ante Zizic out. Grazulis has been starting, but he fouled out in Round 23 and only saw 16 minutes. Before that he had scored at least eight points in five straight Rounds. Fenerbahce has secured the paint as of a late, but I like Grazulis playing alonside a passing power forward like Tornike Shengelia, who should command the bulk of the defense's attention.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
