EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Friday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Jan. 31

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Friday.

Alpha Diallo Over 15.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

With Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd both out, Diallo has more security in terms of usage and minutes at multiple positions. This should be an uptempo matchup with Real Madrid, and I like Diallo's ability to contribute in both categories.

PJ Dozier Over 5.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Dozier averaged 15 minutes per night over his first two EuroLeague appearances with Efes, and if Shane Larkin's minutes are monitored in advance of the double-game week, Dozier could be even busier and could get more usage. Dozier has had some very productive appearances in a EuroLeague uniform, and this number seems too low for someone with his skill set and opportunity.

Andrejs Grazulis Over 5.5 Points (-128 FanDuel)

This is another number that feels really low with Ante Zizic out. Grazulis has been starting, but he fouled out in Round 23 and only saw 16 minutes. Before that he had scored at least eight points in five straight Rounds. Fenerbahce has secured the paint as of a late, but I like Grazulis playing alonside a passing power forward like Tornike Shengelia, who should command the bulk of the defense's attention.

