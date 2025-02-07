EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 26 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Feb. 7

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nick Calathes Over 14.5 Points+Assists (-105 bet365)

Calathes has contributed much more than I thought he would upon his return from an extended absence, and his prospects get a boost with both Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd unavailable. Partizan plays fast, so Calathes should not lack opportunities Friday.

Evan Fournier Over 22.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Fournier against a team giving up some of the most points and assist to opposing guards this year? Sign me up. He's capable of going over in the points column alone, so the peripherals are just an added bonus to this prop.

Luka Samanic Over 9.5 Points (-108 FanDuel)

Remember when I said I wanted to be early on him? It turns out I was a week early, as he got his first start Wednesday and tossed up 12 points and three rebounds while taking 11 shots. I'm going to hold off on placing this wager until I can confirm he remains in the starting lineup, as that would boost the ceiling on his minutes. However, Baskonia tends to announce their starters earlier than most, and if Samanic again opens the game on the court this would be my favorite wager of the day.

