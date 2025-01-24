Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 23 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on January 24, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

BAY

BER

Shabazz Napier

Matteo Spagnolo

Vladimir Lucic

Martin Hermannsson

Kevin Yebo

Justin Bean

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -5.5
Total: 170.0

FC Barcelona at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

BAR

ASV

Nicolas Laprovittola

Nando de Colo

 

Joffrey Lauvergne

 

Paris Lee

 

Ben Bentil

 

Mbaye Ndiaye

 

Charles Kahudi

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.5
Total: 166.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

FBB

OLY

Wade Baldwin IV

Keenan Evans

Scottie Wilbekin

Tyler Dorsey

 

Moses Wright

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.0
Total: 166.5

