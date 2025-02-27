EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Jaylen Hoard, Rokas Jokubaitis and Tamir Blatt will not suit up Thursday, but Jimmy Clark III will.

Real Madrid's Mario Hezonja is on the roster for Round 27.

Barcelona's Dario Brizuela will be available Thursday.

Monaco's Elie Okobo will be in uniform for Round 27, but Nick Calathes will not be.

Milan's Fabien Causeur will be available Thursday, but Ousmane Diop will not be.

Collin Malcolm and Leon Kratzer will not play Thursday for Paris.

Dovydas Giedraitis will suit up Thursday for Zalgiris, but Isaiah Wong and Matt Mitchell will not.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -7.0

Total: 157.0

FC Bayern Munich at Paris Basketball

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Paris Basketball -5.5

Total: 174.0

AS Monaco at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: AS Monaco -1.0

Total: 168.5

FC Barcelona at Real Madrid

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Real Madrid -7.5

Total: 169.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -9.0

Total: 172.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article.