EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Maccabi's Jaylen Hoard, Rokas Jokubaitis and Tamir Blatt will not suit up Thursday, but Jimmy Clark III will.
Real Madrid's Mario Hezonja is on the roster for Round 27.
Barcelona's Dario Brizuela will be available Thursday.
Monaco's Elie Okobo will be in uniform for Round 27, but Nick Calathes will not be.
Milan's Fabien Causeur will be available Thursday, but Ousmane Diop will not be.
Collin Malcolm and Leon Kratzer will not play Thursday for Paris.
Dovydas Giedraitis will suit up Thursday for Zalgiris, but Isaiah Wong and Matt Mitchell will not.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Zalgiris Kaunas at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -7.0
Total: 157.0
FC Bayern Munich at Paris Basketball
Status Check
BAY
PBB
None
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -5.5
Total: 174.0
AS Monaco at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
ASM
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -1.0
Total: 168.5
Status Check
BAR
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.5
Total: 169.5
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
FBB
MTA
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -9.0
Total: 172.0
