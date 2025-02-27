Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on February 27, 2025 2:54PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Jaylen Hoard, Rokas Jokubaitis and Tamir Blatt will not suit up Thursday, but Jimmy Clark III will.

Real Madrid's Mario Hezonja is on the roster for Round 27.

Barcelona's Dario Brizuela will be available Thursday.

Monaco's Elie Okobo will be in uniform for Round 27, but Nick Calathes will not be.

Milan's Fabien Causeur will be available Thursday, but Ousmane Diop will not be.

Collin Malcolm and Leon Kratzer will not play Thursday for Paris.

Dovydas Giedraitis will suit up Thursday for Zalgiris, but Isaiah Wong and Matt Mitchell will not.

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

ZAL

CZV

Dovydas Giedraitis

Milos Teodosic

Isaiah Wong

Luka Mitrovic

Lukas Lekavicius

Mike Daum

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -7.0
Total: 157.0

FC Bayern Munich at Paris Basketball

Status Check

BAY

PBB

Devin Booker

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -5.5
Total: 174.0

AS Monaco at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

ASM

EA7

Elie Okobo

Josh Nebo

Vitto Brown

Leandro Bolmaro

 

Fabien Causeur

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -1.0
Total: 168.5

FC Barcelona at Real Madrid

Status Check

BAR

RMB

Kevin Punter

Dennis Smith Jr

Jan Vesely

Gabriel Deck

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Juan Nunez

 

Dario Brizuela

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.5
Total: 169.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

FBB

MTA

Scottie Wilbekin

Jaylen Hoard

Marko Guduric

Rokas Jokubaitis

 

Tamir Blatt

 

Jimmy Clark III

 

Rafi Menco

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -9.0
Total: 172.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
