EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Friday

Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 14, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

PAO

OLY

Mathias Lessort

Keenan Evans

Omer Yurtseven

Thomas Walkup

Marius Grigonis

Moses Wright

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.0
Total: 165.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

EFS

BAY

Salih Altuntas

Devin Booker

 

Oscar da Silva

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -2.0
Total: 170.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at FC Barcelona

Status Check

PAR

BAR

Isaac Bonga

Kevin Punter

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Jan Vesely

 

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Juan Nunez

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -3.0
Total: 168.0


