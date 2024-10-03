EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Oct. 3

Mix and match the props below on various websites such as Underdog and PrizePicks.

Let's have a great opening night. Good luck!

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 12:05 PM ET Thursday.

Martin Hermannsson Under 10.5 Points

This lineup is juice up due to three things . First Sterling Brown the usage leader departed. Secondly injuries to key players who are questionable like blossoming wing Gabriele Procida. Lastly in one of the two domestic games for Berlin this season Martin dropped 20 real points . I think despite those injuries he's still 3rd in usage on this team and today he's not playing a German league team he's playing the defending EL champs PAO who are stout defensively.

Kostas Sloukas Under 5.5 Assists

We all know how much of a legend he is but I think his role in an early lay up game vs inferior Berlin will be come in off bench and give a scoring spark but mostly keep his body rested for the long hall of this season.

Trevion Williams Under 6.5 Rebounds

Rebounds are usually my favorite under in EL due to hard some of the guards crash the boards for certain teams but i like this one due to ALBA never pushing their guys more than 25 minutes and PAO is very capable of keeping him in check ok the glass .

Jordan Loyd Over 17.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

The former Monaco man will no longer be in the shadow of Mike James as he's once again on a team where he should be usage leader similar to his Zenit days . I think in an up-tempo game as a usage leader on a team who pushes their starters into the ground this number is something we could hit early .

Trent Forrest Over 3.5 Assists

Baskonia always has one of the fastest paces in the league and Trent will be coming in and taking the role of assist king Codi Miller-McIntyre from last season. He's hit this number in all of their games this far and I don't see PAR PUTTING Up much of a resistance .

Carlik Jones Over 21.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

Jones takes over for departing Kevin Punter who was PAR go to bucket and playmaker last season and he gets to start with a game that could produce fireworks vs Spanish club BKN. I also like this prop due to Duane Washington having to miss this opening game which I think gives Jones a shot rate boost.

Kendrick Nunn Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

The odds look a little light on a lot of the top guards, and Nunn is plenty capable of stuffing the stat sheet.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!