EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 1

The 2023-24 EuroLeague season is nearly here, and with it comes another exciting EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

Get ready for another run of fantasy basketball with an incredible lineup of players to consider including on your roster.

Feel free to post any questions or observations in the comments section, and good luck on your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge journey!

Guard

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (14.8 credits) - Brown had a challenging game in the Israel SuperCup final, yet he managed to record 14 PIR. When I say "challenging game," I mean his shooting accuracy was subpar (36/20/83 percent) and he committed five turnovers. However, due to his high minutes per game, numerous shot attempts, ability to draw fouls and overall versatility, he has the potential to generate a high PIR. Additionally, with Wade Baldwin IV out for Round 1, Brown has the opportunity to take on a more significant role.

Josep Puerto, Valencia Basket (5.3 credits) - Don't miss out on one of the best affordable options on the market. Puerto, priced just above the minimum, is a potential starter and a steal at this rate. While his shooting percentages in the domestic championship (69/60/100 percent) will be tough to maintain, he's bound to be a valuable contributor with rebounds, assists and the occasional steal. Keep an eye on him against Monaco.

Michalis Lountzis, Olympiacos Piraeus (4.0 credits) - An option at the lowest number of credits is Lountzis. In a recent SuperCup game against Panathinaikos, he played nine minutes and attempted six shots, also contributing assists and a steal. There's always a risk when selecting players with limited minutes, but it's a trade-off to save credits for other valuable choices.

Forward

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid (13.6 credits) - Musa is set to shine this season, and he could get off to a fast start with Gabriel Deck working back from injury. He'll be one of Real Madrid's primary offensive options, as evidenced by his strong performances in domestic competitions -- he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers through five official games. His first opponent is Baskonia.

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (13.4 credits) - Shields has been on fire in Italy, averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over the last couple of games. He's not shy about taking shots, and his shooting percentage is impressive. While he faces tough defenses in the next few EuroLeague rounds -- Fenerbahce in Round 1 and Olympiacos in Round 3 -- his scoring ability makes him a valuable asset for your fantasy team.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (12.3 credits) - Shengelia has been a dominant force across domestic championships, and he's ready to make a splash in the EuroLeague. With a recent productive performance against Milan, he's proving his worth. Expect Shengelia to play significant minutes, score, rebound, assist and draw fouls. He's a fantastic fantasy pick.

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.5 credits) - Giedraitis consistently logs a significant number of minutes and contributes not only in scoring but also in rebounding and assisting. Red Star's first opponent, ASVEL, isn't expected to have the strongest defense and just allowed a shorthanded Monaco team to put up 87 points in a French league game.

Danielius Lavrinovicius, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.0 credits) - We should consider players priced at 4.0 credits for two key reasons. First off, their price won't decrease since it's already at the minimum. Secondly, it helps you save credits for other players. Lavrinovicius is a decent pick at this price point because he is getting minutes, averaging around 14 minutes per game in domestic matches. Moreover, he's a strong rebounder and can score both inside and from beyond the three-point line.

Center

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (9.0 credits) - Lauvergne is an underrated gem in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. In domestic games, he's already proven he can average a solid 15 PIR per game. While the EuroLeague is a different stage, Lauvergne's potential is evident. He had a strong showing against Monaco in the French domestic league, seting him up for success in the EuroLeague opener. Keep an eye on him as he appears in his first EuroLeague game in a year.

Coach

Pablo Laso, FC Bayern Munich (6.5 credits) - Bayern will face ALBA in Round 1, and they will have the home-court advantage, which should give them an edge. It's a bit of a red flag that Bayern lost its last domestic contest, but they had promising preseason games against strong teams. Laso is also one of the more affordable head coach options, and he is a suitable choice for teams looking to save credits.