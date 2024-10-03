EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 1

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The 2024-25 EuroLeague season is here, and with it comes the exciting start of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge!

Get ready for another run of fantasy basketball with an incredible lineup of players to consider including on your roster.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

And now, let's get to the players!

Guard

Carlik Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (13.4 credits)

Jones is one of the most anticipated performers among EuroLeague rookies. Many pundits has begun to take him more seriously after his triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) in a game against the United States during Olympic qualifying. Jones was also named MVP of the G League for the 2022-23 season. Following Kevin Punter's departure, it is obviously expected that he will take over as the main driving force for Partizan, playing a vital role in determining where the team will finish this season.

T.J. Shorts, Paris Basketball (13.0 credits)

Last year, Paris -- led by Shorts -- won the EuroCup with just one loss in 23 matches (against Besiktas at home) and he was named MVP with an average of 23.4 PIR. He has also made a strong start in the French domestic league which was played on Saturday. He played for 23 minutes, scoring 23 points (8/10 Fg), providing 10 assists, and finishing the game with a total of 30 PIR. He will again be a key weapon for his team in the upcoming match against Red Star, where Paris will play as hosts.

Rokas Jokubaitis, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (9.1 credits)

Following in the footsteps of his idol, Saras Jasikevicius, Jokubaitis decided to continue his journey at Maccabi after Barcelona, where he is expected to play an essential role following the departure of Wade Baldwin IV and Lorenzo Brown. There is a red flag for him due to a minor injury he sustained before the season started, but after his speedy recovery, he played the last two games with a 13.5 PIR average.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes (8.7 credits)

Absolutely a stunning performance from Bryant in the Turkish Presidential Cup (Super Cup) against Fenerbahce on Sunday. He contributed 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and a total of 25 PIR, scoring all of Efes' points in the last five minutes of the game with 11 points. Bryant has full support to take on the role of the main option for his team on the road against Virtus.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (16.0 credits)

Ladies and gentlemen, hail to the king. Vezenkov can be seen as a bit of a steal for EuroLeague Fantasy. He was chosen as the MVP of the tournament in Crete on September 14th & 15th, as well as in the Greek Super Cup against Panathinaikos, achieving a performance index rating (PIR) of 22.

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emperio Armani Milan (14.9 credits)

He is a nightmare for opponents in Monaco; during the match played on 20th of March last year, he scored 21 points and played a key role in leading his team to victory. Aside from this, he helped his team by producing a 19 PIR while winning the Italian Super Cup against Virtus.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (8.5 credits)

Those who looking for a cheaper Forward, Sorkin is him! With Wenyen Gabriel unavailable, we will likely see Sorkin will play for over 20 minutes as both a Power Forward and a Center position. He is also one of the players I expect to see a significant improvement in, alongside Alen Smailagic.

Center

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (15.3 credits)

Despite Real Madrid's surprising loss in the domestic game on Sunday, Tavares, who logged a 19 PIR, performed quite well. Likely due to Ibaka's absence, Tavares, as the only center going into the game against Bayern, has proven himself to be one of the most reliable players with his experience over the years. Additionally, he would be a very good choice as captain for the first day of games.

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (10.8 credits)

ASVEL has made a strong start in the French domestic league, especially with their recent win against JL Bourg en Bresse, where the veteran players Nando de Colo and Lauvergne starred with 18 and 16 PIR, respectively. Following Youssoupha Fall's departure this season, Lauvergne has become the main player in the center rotation, and if he can stay injury-free, he's likely to deliver many solid performances.

Ante Zizic, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (9.0 credits)

Zizic will be a bargain option for the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, being one of the two centers that Virtus has alongside Mouhamet Diouf. In addition, during the Italian Supercup and the first week of the Italian League, he has already proven he can average a solid +15 PIR per game. While the EuroLeague presents a different challenge, Zizic's starting performance could be a game-changer against Efes.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.0 credits)

This is an investment recommendation; you shouldn't hold back on opportunities where you can expect returns. Pana can be considered to have the deepest squad in the league, especially with the addition of newcomers Brown, Cedi Osman and Omer Yurtseven.

Oded Kattash, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (7.0 credits)

Maccabi will face ASVEL in Round 1, and they will have the home-court advantage, which is obviously should give them an edge. Maccabi particularly impressed by defeating Panathinaikos twicein a row during their preseason friendly matches. They will be looking to start the season strong against ASVEL.

