EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 23

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

It has been a very dynamic season in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, as a rash of injuries have forced us to adapt and react swiftly. Fortunately we have had unlimited trades at several points, and looking ahead, that opportunity will once again arise after Round 26.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

And now, for the picks!

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (18.6 credits)

James had a couple of low-stat games against tough opponents recently (against PAO and OLY). However, his next challenge is Efes. James is still consistently playing 30+ minutes per game in EuroLeague. However, Efes that used to allow a lot of PIR for PGs, has improved defensively in recent couple home games, leaving their opponents below 80 PIR, which is a concern.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (15.6 credits)

Evans continues to have a great run recently: 19.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 4.3 fouls drawn, 21.3 PIR over the last 3 games. His next opponents are Partizan and Efes, teams that do not defend very well against PGs. After these games, he will face PAO, and we might need to consider trading Evans due to a tough defensive matchup.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (13.0 credits)

Lee continues getting a lot of minutes with Nando de Colo out, playing 30+ over the last 5 EuroLeague games. He is scoring 15.8 points, attempting 12.0 shots from the field, and distributing 7.8 assists over this span of time. Since he is getting those huge minutes, he is a strong fantasy candidate.

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (8.6 credits)

Nemanja Nedovic could return Thursday, but Milos Teodosic is still out, so Dos Santos will have another opportunity -- and perhaps a big one if Nedovic remains out. Dos Santos dropped 26 points in Round 22, and he followed that up with a truly impressive domestic-league performance, one in which he put up 17 points, five rebounds and 14 assists over 30 minutes. The next couple of opponents might be favorable for him personally (ALBA and Valencia), as these teams tend to allow lots of PIR for PGs.

Branko Lazic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (4.0 credits)

Lazic is playing the most minutes recently amongst players who cost 4.0 credits (19+ minutes over the last 3 games). Red Star will play ALBA next, a team that allows lots of PIR for their opponents. Lazic had a great domestic-league showing Sunday, making 4-of-5 threes and scoring 17 points. However, in EuroLeague, he records only 0.8 PIR per game over the last 5 games. Obviously, the player has significant red flags, but at the same time, he plays decent minutes and might be worth the risk, especially when we are sure his price will not go down even if he delivers a negative PIR. Like Dos Santos, his prospects will hinge on the availability of Nedovic to some degree.

Forward

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (13.4 credits)

It's essential to mention that Mitoglou's minutes are fluctuating recently; he could play 30+ but also 20+. We don't know which night he will have. Apart from that, his stats are great: 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 fouls drawn, 18.3 PIR over the last 3 games. Aleksander Balcerowski remains out, which may provide more guarantees that Mitoglou will play 30+ minutes. The next opponent, Maccabi, has shown tendencies to struggle against bigs.

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.7 credits)

After this round, we will have to reconsider Giedraitis as he will play against a couple of good defensive teams from Spain: Valencia and Barcelona. In round 23, he will play Alba Berlin, which might be a good matchup as they allow a lot of PIR. Giedraitis' stats are up right now: 30+ minutes, 15.7 points, 8.3 shot attempts, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 3.3 fouls drawn, 20.3 PIR over the last 3 games.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (9.4 credits)

I am trying to catch the moment when it could be okay to drop Bryant from the fantasy team because, up until now, he was one of the best value picks in the game. The arguments: Will Clyburn is back, most of the time he plays Bryant's position. In the EuroLeague game Bryant attempted only four shots from the field. He still played 30+ minutes last round, he is versatile recently (grabs rebounds, dishes out assists, drawing fouls), and this may keep him on the floor. However, his role could shift once Clyburn is back at full speed.

Charles Kahudi, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (5.5 credits)

Kahudi was seeing tons of minutes recently (26 minutes per game over the last 3 games); however, he was slowed down by illness and missed the last few games. If we get an update that the player will be available for Round 23, we could consider bringing him to the fantasy team.

Uros Trifunovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (4.2 credits)

Trifunovic costs only 4.2 credits and sees decent minutes. He is capable of finding the rim in the paint and shooting from behind the arc; he can clean the board as well. In his last 3 EuroLeague games, Trifunovic recorded seven, 12 and zero PIR.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (17.1 credits)

Lessort is a potential fantasy pick mostly because of his playing time and the opponents over the next 4 rounds. He has been playing 30+ minutes over the last 3 rounds. PAO will play against Maccabi, Armani, Zalgiris and Fenerbahce next -- teams that tend to allow quite a lot of PIR for opponent centers.

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid (11.7 credits)

Poirier dealt with an injury recently, but he saw action both in Round 22 and in Real Madrid's last domestic contest. Additionally, Olympiacos bigs Nikola Milutinov and Moustapha Fall are both out, making their rotation at the center position very slim. Obviously, this is an advantage for Poirier.

Filip Petrusev, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.7 credits)

With both Milutinov and Fall unavailable, Petrusev will have a big opportunity in Round 23. Although he is a bit pricey, he is likely to get significant minutes. It would be an ideal situation if both Tavares and Poirier were out, but alas he will not have to face the perennial Best Defender contender.

Head Coach

Pablo Laso, FC Bayern Munich (5.0 credits)

Bayern will play against ASVEL at home; Germany's team has a 3-game winning streak in all competitions. Moreover, Bayern has a 6-3 record at home, while ASVEL has a 2-10 record in away games. As Vladimir Lucic said in an interview, the next few EuroLeague games are very important for them, and it will be a must-win to contend for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Zeljko Obradovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.3 credits)

I don't have more confident coach picks to offer, but let me analyze one more. Partizan will play against Zalgiris at home. Kaunas team had a robust recent run and won 2 games of the last 3. However, it will be a game in Stark Arena, one of the toughest hosts in EuroLeague. Partizan has no injured players as of now; they lost the last round game and will be more than keen to get back to winning against an 8-14 record Zalgiris team.

Drop Candidates

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (12.3 credits)

He has played below his season average minutes for three straight games (21, 20, 19). Even though he saw 26 minutes in the last domestic game, the confidence that he will get big minutes is gone now. His price has also gone down from 12.7 to 12.3 credits over the last 3 rounds.

Diego Flaccadori, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (5.2 credits)

Flaccadori had a good run, but with Shavon Shields and Rodney McGruder joining the fray, and a couple other players due back soon, his role is due to change. In fact, he only played nine minutes in Round 22 after seeing at least 20 in his previous five appearances.

Giordano Bortolani, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.8 credits)

In the same situation as Flaccadori, Bortolani's role will be changing. He missed the last EuroLeague Round and played only four minutes in his club's last domestic contest, and despite a productive string of games the youngster will cede minutes to the more established players.

