EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 5

After a busy double-game week, the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge resumes Thursday.

Round 5 presents a unique opportunity, as for the first time during the regular season fantasy players will be afforded unlimited trades rather than the standard three or four. This will be a key week for strategic roster adjustments, both in terms of adds and drops. We will list a number of players to affix to your team and several others to consider removing.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (15.7 credits)

James will cost you a pretty penny, but he is worth the investment. He is averaging 31 minutes in EuroLeague play, and he has few peers when it comes to generating PIR through secondary skills such as rebounds, assists, steals and fouls drawn. His 13 field goal attempts per game also provide ample opportunities for putting points on the board, making him a potential fantasy game-changer. With Monaco playing three of its next four at home and matchups with ASVEL and Efes on the horizon, now is the time to pounce if you haven't already.

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (8.8 credits)

Beaubois is a solid option in this price range, particularly if Elijah Bryant remains sidelined. Beaubois is versatile, averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over the last three Rounds, and he offers excellent value for his credits. Be sure to confirm Bryant's status before committing to this pick.

Branko Lazic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (4.2 credits)

Lazic returned from a two-game absence Friday and showed his worth, registering 8.0 PIR. In Red Star's last domestic contest he played 17 minutes, and although rotations could change under new head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Lazic always seems to find his way on the court. At this price he makes for a very cost-effective pick.

Forward

Zach LeDay, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (14.1 credits)

LeDay's consistent playing time, impressive all-around performance and upcoming schedule against Red Star and Baskonia make him a strong pick. He's averaging over 30 minutes per game and is offering valuable contributions in rebounds, assists, steals, fouls drawn and free throw attempts.

James Nunnally, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (10.3 credits)

Nunnally is another intriguing choice on the Partizan side. He averaged 30 minutes per game over the last three Rounds and is showcasing improved secondary skills compared to the previous season. He looks like a quality option for the upcoming round, but consider a replacement for Round 6, as Nunnally and Partizan will square off against a Baskonia club that is faring well against small forwards.

Victor Claver, Valencia Basket (6.3 credits)

After a quiet opener Claver has gotten going. He played 20 minutes in both games last week and averaged 11.3 PIR over the last three. Semi Ojeleye should return in Round 5, but upcoming games against Zalgiris and ALBA provide favorable matchups. With all that said, consider swapping out Claver before Round 7, when Valencia begins a run of matchups against elite defensive teams in Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Dalibor Ilic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (4.0 credits)

At the minimum rate Ilic is a quality low-cost option. Returning from an illness, he showed promise with 10 points and 3 rebounds in Monday's domestic contest. While he only played 12 minutes, his low cost and potential make him worthy of consideration.

Center

Jordan Mickey, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (9.9 credits)

Mickey is priced modestly and offers valuable contributions. While it would be nice if he spent more time on the court, he has been efficient, averaging 14.2 PIR per game. His stats -- including a lot of field goal attempts and rebounds plus some blocks -- make him a strong pick. Upcoming matchups against ASVEL and Efes -- two teams that have ceded plenty of PIR to their opponents -- add to his appeal.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket (5.6 credits)

This is a bit of a risk, but Pradilla has shown promise by shooting an impressive 90 percent from the field. While that rate is bound to decrease, Pradilla is worth considering for the next two rounds. He faces Zalgiris and ALBA, two teams that have struggled to defend bigs.

Head Coach

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.8 credits)

Despite hitting the road for Round 5, Virtus faces ASVEL, a team that has not won a EuroLeague game in seemingly forever. After dropping its opener Virtus has run off a three-game winning streak, making Banchi both a viable and affordable option in this spot.

Drop Candidates

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (9.4 credits)

Thiemann's performance could be affected in the next two Rounds against elite defensive teams in Milan and Valencia. Although he has been a fantasy basketball star early on, consider dropping him for now and potentially bringing him back later.

Isaac Bonga, FC Bayern Munich (7.9 credits)

Bonga's playing time has dipped, and his statistics have diminished in turn. It's time to part ways with him, as his recent performances do not justify his price.

Yam Madar, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.2 credits) - With Nick Calathes rising again, Madar's minutes are at risk. An alternative, Aleksa Avramovic -- at 6.6 credits -- may provide more upside with upcoming games against teams that tend to allow more PIR to their opponents.

