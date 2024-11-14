EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 10 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Nov. 14

If you don't like unders, Thursday may not be your day, but I think that's where the biggest edge lies, as several lines aren't accounting for players who are returning or should be back at full speed in Round 10.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

Alpha Diallo Over 12.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

I think this is my bet of the day. Speaking of best bets of the day, how about Laurynas Birutis still delivering Wednesday even with Bryant Dunston available? I wish I would have alerted everyone to still go with it, but hopefully you did. Back to Diallo, Monaco will play an up-tempo game against Baskonia, and he is coming off a quiet night in which he got only 23 minutes with no foul trouble. Could he possibly have been saved for Thursday with two games in three days? I think so.

Trevion Williams Under 8.5 Rebounds (+105 bet365)

Trevion Williams Under 15.5 Points (-115 bet365)

ALBA basically used eight players in Round 9, plus the game went to overtime, so nearly everyone got maximum minutes in the upset victory. As a result I think we could see some lighter loads Thursday, particularly with Louis Olinde and Yanni Wetzell expected back. I'm expecting a cap of about 23 minutes for Williams, which allows us to target these unders.

Rokas Jokubaitis Under 4.5 Assists (+105 bet365)

Tamir Blatt returned in Round 9 and played 23 minutes, which did not really affect Jokubaitis, who still got 27 minutes and tallied six assists. However, I think things start to turn Thursday, with Jokubaitis doing more scoring than facilitating. As such, I like the value here.

Theo Maledon Under 26.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-120 bet365)

Maledon has been incredible this season and went off in Round 9 with Nande de Colo and Neal Sako sitting out. Both players should be back Thursday, and de Colo will sap some usage from Maledon while Sako takes rebounds from everyone because he is a human vacuum. This is a T.J. Shorts-like mark and I'm taking the under here all day.

Elijah Bryant Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-110 bet365)

This is a test to see if including Bryant in this article is a curse. I avoided him Tuesday and he avoided fouls and a blowout and easily surpassed this number. This is a great game environment for Bryant, and I like his chances if the fouls and blowout remain away. It's also worth sprinkling something on 5+ Assists for Bryant on DraftKings.

Codi Miller-McIntyre Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Miller-McIntyre has been scoring the rock very well lately, which is typically not his game, but with Milos Teodosic questionable, I think a spike game in the assist category is possible. If you combine that with his scoring output -- particularly with Nemanja Nedovic likely out -- this line seems low.

