EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Friday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Nov. 29

Arturs Zagars Over 9.5 Points+Assists (-125 bet365)

Zagars has looked the part since taking on a bigger role, and even if Wade Baldwin IV returns Friday, I think Zagars can hit this number off the bench, as it would mean minutes without Baldwin and Marko Guduric on the court.

Devin Booker Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-120 bet365)

I love going after Red Star in the frontcourt, particularly with stretch bigs like Booker, who scored at least 10 points in each of the first 11 Rounds.

Lorenzo Brown Over 10.5 Points+Assists (-135 bet365)

Panathinaikos and Monaco both like running three-guard lineups, which could lead to some extra minutes for Brown, and if that's the case this number is extremely low.

Theo Maledon Over 26.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is how the saying goes, which is my approach with this play. Maledon has been one of the hottest players in Europe, and he now gets a pace-up matchup against an Efes team for which defense is optional. If we get the starting lineup in time and see Paris Lee is in it, or if we get word that he will definitely play Friday, I think we could couple this with an under on Maledon's assists, as both could be in play.

