Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 13 - Tuesday

EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 13 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on December 3, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 3

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:30 AM ET Tuesday.

Tomas Satoransky Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-125 bet365)

Barcelona will again be shorthanded in the backcourt, as the replacement for Nicolas Laprovittola -- Raul Neto -- was injured in his Round 12 debut and Dario Brizuela went down in Sunday's domestic game. That could lead to more minutes for Satoransky, and I love how he stuffs the stat sheet.

Frank Ntilikina Over 9.5 Points+Assists (-135 bet365)

Iffe Lundberg's availability is key for this one, as if he joins Mario Nakic on the sidelines, I think Ntilikina could see more playing time at multiple positions.

Paris Lee 10+ Points (+165 bet365)

Paris Lee 10+ Points (+155 DraftKings)

He returned to action last week and shook off some rust, so I want to be early on these lines. Theo Maledon is now the alpha of the ASVEL roster, but that should give Lee some freedom in a high-paced game.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 17.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

He showed no effects of his knee injury in Round 12 and looked plenty explosive, so like Lee I want to be early on the props before the lines are boosted back up to pre-injury numbers. We haven't had good luck with Baldwin when listing him here, but the matchup is too ripe to ignore.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 13
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 13
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Thursday