EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 13 - Tuesday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 3

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:30 AM ET Tuesday.

Tomas Satoransky Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-125 bet365)

Barcelona will again be shorthanded in the backcourt, as the replacement for Nicolas Laprovittola -- Raul Neto -- was injured in his Round 12 debut and Dario Brizuela went down in Sunday's domestic game. That could lead to more minutes for Satoransky, and I love how he stuffs the stat sheet.

Frank Ntilikina Over 9.5 Points+Assists (-135 bet365)

Iffe Lundberg's availability is key for this one, as if he joins Mario Nakic on the sidelines, I think Ntilikina could see more playing time at multiple positions.

Paris Lee 10+ Points (+165 bet365)

Paris Lee 10+ Points (+155 DraftKings)

He returned to action last week and shook off some rust, so I want to be early on these lines. Theo Maledon is now the alpha of the ASVEL roster, but that should give Lee some freedom in a high-paced game.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 17.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

He showed no effects of his knee injury in Round 12 and looked plenty explosive, so like Lee I want to be early on the props before the lines are boosted back up to pre-injury numbers. We haven't had good luck with Baldwin when listing him here, but the matchup is too ripe to ignore.

