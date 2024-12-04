EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 13 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 4

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Tuesday.

Gabriele Procida Under 10.5 Points (-115 bet365)

ALBA will be the healthiest they have been in a long time, so I think we see what we saw in previous seasons, which is minutes and production spread out across the roster. Procida figures to see Isaia Cordinier across from him at times, which is never a fun proposition.

Trevion Williams Under 3.5 Assists (+120 bet365)

With nearly all of ALBA's playmaking guards healthy, I don't think Williams will do as much facilitating, and I want to scoop up this wager at plus odds.

Zach LeDay Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

LeDay has been soaking up minutes at the center spot with Josh Nebo out, and he topped this number in five of the last six Rounds. He now gets a great matchup, as Red Star has had trouble containing opposing centers.

Isaiah Canaan 10+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

Isaiah Canaan 12+ Points (+210 DraftKings)

Isaiah Canaan 15+ Points (+500 DraftKings)

Nemanja Nedovic is out again, so Canaan will continue having a green light. Even without Nedovic, Canaan's minutes were limited in Round 12 due to a blowout, so I'm hoping Wednesday's contest will be more competitive and provide the opportunity to capitalize on this ladder.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!