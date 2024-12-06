EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 14 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Dec. 6

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Friday.

Shavon Shields 10+ Points (-125 DraftKings)

Shields has not been asked to take on as much scoring this year as he has in previous seasons, which is why I've avoided his props. However, the number has dipped low enough in a matchup I really like, so I'm buying the dip.

Martin Hermannsson Over 14.5 Points+Assists (-110 bet365)

Hermannsson will not be asked to take on as much usage as he did to start the season with ALBA now relatively healthy, but he's still the guy who will run a bulk of the sets for his club. I view this line similar to what we saw for Tamir Blatt on Thursday.

Isaia Cordinier Over 16.5 Points+Assists (-110 bet365)

Isaia Cordinier 15+ Points (+140 DraftKings)

For those who have access to bet365, I would just take the above prop but for those only on DraftKings, I don't mind the Cordinier ladder as I think he's a mismatch nightmare for Red Star on Friday.

Zach LeDay Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-120 bet365)

If it isn't broken, don't fix it, folks. Last game we took this, and I said as long as Josh Nebo is out LeDay has to man that center position for Milan. On top of that ,whenever he faces teams that are favorable to him from a defense vs. position standpoint, I will keep going with it.

