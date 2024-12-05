EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 14 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Thursday.

Tomas Satoransky Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-125 bet365)

Yes, we're going right back to this bet. Barcelona's roster remains the same, and this time we get an up-tempo contest. Four offensive fouls limited Satoransky to 17 minutes Tuesday, and that almost certainly will not happen again, so I'm banking on him spending more time on the court in Round 14. This is my favorite play of the day if the minutes are there.

Facundo Campazzo Over 23.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-120 bet365)

Real Madrid's season is seemingly slipping away following a road loss to ASVEL on Tuesday. Campazzo has been getting major minutes and I think that continues as his team attempts to stay afloat. I also like going with him on the heels of quiet nights and losses.

Tamir Blatt Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-110 bet365)

The matchup isn't the best, but this number is so low considering he showed no rust in his return to action Tuesday. If anything, Maccabi might rely on him even more in the halfcourt offense when Barcelona shuts things down in transition.

Darius Thompson Over 4.5 Assists (-115 bet365)

We will have to monitor the status of Shane Larkin, but if he remains sidelined, I think Efes once again leans on Thompson and Elijah Bryant, and the former would have the basketball in his hands frequently against a Zalgiris club that tries to slow the pace. If Larkin is ruled out, I also like laddering Thompson's assists on DraftKings.

Johannes Voigtmann 7+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

Johannes Voigtmann 8+ Points (+155 DraftKings)

Johannes Voigtmann 10+ Points (+330 DraftKings)

Johannes Voigtmann 12+ Points (+700 DraftKings)

It has been a while since we've had an opportunity to go big on Voigtmann, but we will try to catch lightning in a bottle Thursday with Bayern facing a Baskonia team that has trouble defending centers -- and stretch big men in particular.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!