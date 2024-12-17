EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 16 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 17

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Tuesday.

Isaac Bonga Over 11.5 Points+Rebounds (-120 bet365)

Sterling Brown Over 13.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Partizan will likely be depleted by injuries Tuesday, as all of Iffe Lundberg, Brandon Davies, Frank Ntilikina, Vanja Marinkovic and Mario Nakic could miss Round 16. As such, these are my favorite two bets of the day. Both players will be pushed minutes-wise and should see a boost in usage.

Roman Sorkin Over 8.5 Points (-115 bet365)

We love playing stretch big men against Baskonia, and Sorkin should benefit from the absence of Jasiel Rivero. I think we can use the ladder strategy here, and if you see any Points+Rebounds+Assists or Points+Rebounds lines, I would go over on those as well.

Mike James Under 15.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Jordan Loyd Under 10.5 Points (+120 bet365)

Elie Okobo Under 14.5 Points (-125 bet365)

Alpha Diallo is out, but Monaco is as healthy as they have been in a long time with Furkan Korkmaz back and Nick Calathes potentially joining him Tuesday. The game plan here is to win two of the three of these, and I like the chances for that to happen with how much the ball should be spread around.

Mathias Lessort Over 7.5 Rebounds (+130 bet365)

This has not been a good bet for us, but hear me out. Head coach Ergin Ataman preached rebounding after a big loss last time out, and Lessort grabs more boards than any other Panathinaikos player. Plus, he will be facing a Milan team that has not been relying on a traditional center with Josh Nebo unavailable.

