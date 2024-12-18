EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 16 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 18

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Wednesday.

It has been a great couple Rounds for us, and in no small part due to the @RotoWireEuro account on X giving us timely updates on player availability. If you are making EuroLeague plays, I highly advise turning on notifications for that account in order to quickly react to injury news.

As for Wednesday's slate, there are only two games and not much to watch for regarding injuries. In turn, I want to notify everyone what I'm doing units-wise, and that's scaling back a bit on my early plays, as our odds aren't as favorable and I want to keep my options open in case late news hits, which is hardly uncommon during a double-game week -- particularly one that has seen several absences due to illness.

Isaia Cordinier Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-135 bet365)

Tornike Shengelia is out for Virtus, and he's the engine of the offense. I'm a little worried how Virtus will look without him, but I know who will be getting extra usage, and that's Cordinier. The line is priced fairly appropriately, but if he avoids fouls I think he can clear this number and then some.

Sasha Vezenkov 20+ Points (+110 DraftKings)

Shengelia would have been the main defender for Vezenkov, and with him unavailable, I think Vezenkov attacks early. He will be a mismatch nightmare for the Italian club.

Codi Miller-McIntyre Over 17.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-120 bet365)

Codi Miller-McIntyre 6+ Assists (-125 DraftKings)

Codi Miller-McIntyre 7+ Assists (+155 DraftKings)

Codi Miller-McIntyre 8+ Assists (+290 DraftKings)

Codi Miller-McIntyre 9+ Assists (+500 DraftKings)

If it isn't broke, don't fix it, right? Milos Teodosic remains out, which leaves Miller-McIntyre and Yago Dos Santos to run the show in Round 16. We got some help with Dos Santos being in foul trouble last time out, so don't assume this was the smash it was in Round 15. However, it's still good value in an up-tempo game.

Daniel Oturu 10+ Points (-105 DraftKings)

Daniel Oturu 12+ Points (+175 DraftKings)

This is one where I want to wait and see the starting lineup, as Oturu and Vincent Poirier have been switching off. However, when Shane Larkin was healthy earlier in the year, Efes had elite spacing and Oturu feasted in games he started. Well, Larkin is now back in the mix. Keep an eye on @kurtancall on X, as I will do my best to provide updates from my personal account.

