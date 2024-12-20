Euro Betting
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 17 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on December 20, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Dec. 20

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Friday.

Shane Larkin Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-125 bet365)

First things first, this is an eyeball thing for me. Efes is fully healthy, and one thing I noticed Wednesday is that Larkin looks the healthiest I've seen him since last season. Earlier in the campaign it appeared he didn't have his normal burst, and I wondered whether that was injury- or related. Even when he shined in Round 4 I didn't truly see him at his best. I saw it last time out, though, as defenders had a tough time staying in front of him. The defense did enough to force Larkin to become a passer rather than a scorer, but I think we get a vintage Larkin game in both departments Friday. He has been working as a reserve all season, so I suspect that will be the case again. However, I don't think it will matter, and Partizan will be down two of its better perimeter defenders in Frank Ntilikina and Vanja Marinkovic.

Jaylen Hoard Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-135 bet365)

Roman Sorkin 11+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Maccabi again finds itself thin in the frontcourt, as Jasiel Rivero remains out and Wenyen Gabriel looks like a long shot. I think Hoard and Sorkin dominate the opportunities down low, and as mentioned before, I like using big men against Red Star due to defense vs. position numbers.

Isaac Bonga Over 12.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

As noted baove, Partizan will be down some key pieces. I wish I knew why sportsbooks aren't offering Duane Washington props, as he was the player who soaked up the usage in Round 16 and nearly put up a double-double. Nonetheless, we will turn to Bonga, who get 32 minutes Tuesday and can both hit the corner triples and grab some rebounds.

Neal Sako 10+ Rebounds (+425 bet365)

This is my long shot bet of day. I have been waiting for a sportsbook to post Sako's rebound prop for a while, and they finally did after a long layoff. As you may remember, we hammered Sako's rebounds while Lauvergne was out, and despite Lauvergne being back I'm taking a shot with Sako for a couple reasons. Zalgiris plays a lot of halfcourt offense, and I suspect there will be a lot of missed shots in this game. Secondly, Zalgiris packs the paint, which I think could lead to some Lauvergne foul trouble, as he's super aggressive on the block.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

