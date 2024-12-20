EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 17 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Dec. 20

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Friday.

Shane Larkin Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-125 bet365)

First things first, this is an eyeball thing for me. Efes is fully healthy, and one thing I noticed Wednesday is that Larkin looks the healthiest I've seen him since last season. Earlier in the campaign it appeared he didn't have his normal burst, and I wondered whether that was injury- or related. Even when he shined in Round 4 I didn't truly see him at his best. I saw it last time out, though, as defenders had a tough time staying in front of him. The defense did enough to force Larkin to become a passer rather than a scorer, but I think we get a vintage Larkin game in both departments Friday. He has been working as a reserve all season, so I suspect that will be the case again. However, I don't think it will matter, and Partizan will be down two of its better perimeter defenders in Frank Ntilikina and Vanja Marinkovic.

Jaylen Hoard Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-135 bet365)

Roman Sorkin 11+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Maccabi again finds itself thin in the frontcourt, as Jasiel Rivero remains out and Wenyen Gabriel looks like a long shot. I think Hoard and Sorkin dominate the opportunities down low, and as mentioned before, I like using big men against Red Star due to defense vs. position numbers.

Isaac Bonga Over 12.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

As noted baove, Partizan will be down some key pieces. I wish I knew why sportsbooks aren't offering Duane Washington props, as he was the player who soaked up the usage in Round 16 and nearly put up a double-double. Nonetheless, we will turn to Bonga, who get 32 minutes Tuesday and can both hit the corner triples and grab some rebounds.

Neal Sako 10+ Rebounds (+425 bet365)

This is my long shot bet of day. I have been waiting for a sportsbook to post Sako's rebound prop for a while, and they finally did after a long layoff. As you may remember, we hammered Sako's rebounds while Lauvergne was out, and despite Lauvergne being back I'm taking a shot with Sako for a couple reasons. Zalgiris plays a lot of halfcourt offense, and I suspect there will be a lot of missed shots in this game. Secondly, Zalgiris packs the paint, which I think could lead to some Lauvergne foul trouble, as he's super aggressive on the block.

