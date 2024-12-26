EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Thursday.

Walter Tavares Over 10.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Tavares did nearly nothing in Round 17, but he did play only 10 minutes in that contest and a modest 25 minutes four days ago, so I think he should be relatively fresh for a matchup he can exploit. ALBA has frequently kept things competitive this season, which makes me confident Tavares will get a full workload if he stays out of foul trouble.

Martin Hermannsson 12+ Points (+180 DraftKings)

It has been a while since we saw Hermannsson at his best, but I want to get in on him while the odds are favorable, and this is a great opportunity against a Real Madrid team that loves to play fast.

Jaylen Hoard 20.5 Points+Rebounds (+105 bet365)

The matchup is not great, but with Wenyen Gabriel departing and Trevion Williams just arriving, we should again see Hoard and Roman Sorkin soak up a lot of frontcourt minutes. I like how Hoard's athleticism will play against the Zalgiris frontcourt.

Shane Larkin 12+ Points (-110 DraftKings)

Shane Larkin 15+ Points (+230 DraftKings)

We hit his Points+Assists combination in Round 17, and I'm going back to him Thursday. Everything I noted in the last article was confirmed, as he showed a good burst and fell just shy of the 30-minute mark. Larkin has been pretty passive since returning to action, even passing out of open looks when he gets to the basket, but I'm hoping a matchup with another EuroLeague legend in Mike James brings out the selfish side and leads to a productive night in the points column.

