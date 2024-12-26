Euro Betting
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Updated on December 26, 2024 9:33AM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Thursday.

Walter Tavares Over 10.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Tavares did nearly nothing in Round 17, but he did play only 10 minutes in that contest and a modest 25 minutes four days ago, so I think he should be relatively fresh for a matchup he can exploit. ALBA has frequently kept things competitive this season, which makes me confident Tavares will get a full workload if he stays out of foul trouble.

Martin Hermannsson 12+ Points (+180 DraftKings)

It has been a while since we saw Hermannsson at his best, but I want to get in on him while the odds are favorable, and this is a great opportunity against a Real Madrid team that loves to play fast.

Jaylen Hoard 20.5 Points+Rebounds (+105 bet365)

The matchup is not great, but with Wenyen Gabriel departing and Trevion Williams just arriving, we should again see Hoard and Roman Sorkin soak up a lot of frontcourt minutes. I like how Hoard's athleticism will play against the Zalgiris frontcourt.

Shane Larkin 12+ Points (-110 DraftKings)

Shane Larkin 15+ Points (+230 DraftKings)

We hit his Points+Assists combination in Round 17, and I'm going back to him Thursday. Everything I noted in the last article was confirmed, as he showed a good burst and fell just shy of the 30-minute mark. Larkin has been pretty passive since returning to action, even passing out of open looks when he gets to the basket, but I'm hoping a matchup with another EuroLeague legend in Mike James brings out the selfish side and leads to a productive night in the points column.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
